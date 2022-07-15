ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Idaho Way: McGeachin invites yet another scandal on her way out the door

By Scott McIntosh
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

This week, it came out that outgoing Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin nearly quadrupled the salary of her office’s lone staffer, who is also a ranking state GOP officer and a former spokesperson for McGeachin’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign.

McGeachin raised Machele Hamilton’s salary to $37 per hour, the equivalent of nearly $77,000 in annual pay, as first reported by the Associated Press.

She was able to do this because July 1 is the beginning of the fiscal year for the state, so it’s a reset on her office’s annual budget, which for the 2022-23 fiscal year is about $202,000.

It’s really an odd situation, because McGeachin lost her bid for governor in the May Republican primary, and her compatriot, Priscilla Giddings, lost her bid to try to replace her in the lieutenant governor’s office. So McGeachin has committed more than a third of the office’s annual budget to one person, an administrative assistant, at an annual salary that is $23,000 more than the lieutenant governor’s salary.

Of course, McGeachin just blames the media and others, claiming a manufactured scandal, as she’s done before for her own ridiculous missteps.

You could speculate that McGeachin made the move out of spite to hamstring likely incoming lieutenant governor Scott Bedke. Some, though, wouldn’t give her enough credit to be so conniving. The other explanation would just be sheer corruption.

Either way, it’s not good, and Idaho will be glad to be rid of her, according to our editorial board .

Oh, Middleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkbSL_0ggSTWkI00
Middleton Police Chief Brian Zimmerman says his officers were good at their jobs but certainly violated policy. Cynthia Sewell/csewell@idahostatesman.com

The city of Middleton finds itself in yet another controversy over its police department. Its police chief and another officer have resigned after a reported investigation found “policy violations” and “leadership failure within the police department,” according to Mayor Steve Rule.

It’s not the first time the Middleton Police Department has been the subject of controversy. Less than two years after Middleton broke from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and formed its own police department in 2014, its two inaugural officers resigned when it was discovered that the officers were engaging in inappropriate behavior with a domestic violence victim. Less than a year after that, the police chief resigned over a spat with then-Mayor Darin Taylor.

Oh, Middleton. What’s in the water there?

Of course, this is the same city that keeps sending Tammy Nichols to the state Legislature, now as a senator.

The small city of about 10,000 people is no stranger to controversy and discord. A couple of years ago, you might recall, school staff members were photographed in Halloween costumes that were less than appropriate.

The Middleton school district has been through a couple of short-lived superintendents, and the firing of an assistant principal drew the angry ire of some parents.

One school board meeting got so heated, the police were called and some board members, frightened for their lives, were escorted out and received death threats.

Read my full column on what I think Middleton city officials should do next.

Jan. 6, far-right groups and Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSmH2_0ggSTWkI00
Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, left, and Jason Van Tatenhove, an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, right, arrive to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Far-right groups who planned insurrection are commonplace in Idaho and close to power. On Tuesday, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol held a hearing delving into the role of far-right paramilitary organizations in the attempt to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election.

This is the right place to look. Unfortunately, Idaho has too many ties to these extreme groups, right through to sitting legislators.

Read our full editorial here on how Idaho needs the same kind of work that led to the ouster of the Aryan Nations.

Tax on guns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yLhL_0ggSTWkI00
Stopping at an Idaho Fish and Game check station is not optional for those who’ve been hunting. Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Rep. Russ Fulcher wants you to know that he’ll stand up for your gun rights in Washington. He wants you to know this, whether or not he’s done any actual work of that kind. Yes, the Democrats’ proposal to tack on a 1,000% tax on certain firearms is political theater. So, too, is Fulcher’s support for a bill that would get rid of a successful program that funds hunting and wildlife programs. Read our full editorial here.

Other opinions

Quality Education Act : Jerry L. Evans, former Idaho state superintendent of public instruction from 1979 until 1995, writes that he will be voting “yes” to raise taxes on wealthy Idahoans and corporations to increase funding for public education .

New perspective on homelessness : Development director of CATCH writes that he used to think people experiencing homelessness were lazy and just needed to get a job. Working in this field, though, has given him a new perspective on the complexities of homelessness.

Bipartisan Innovation Act : Bipartisan Innovation Act would help Idaho semiconductor manufacturers be competitive, writes Jay Larsen, the founder and CEO of the Idaho Technology Council.

I’m listening

Send me your story ideas, news tips, questions, comments, or anything else on your mind. You can reach me via email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

What you’re saying

This week, we received letters to the editor on Boise State University, abortion, Idaho tax rebates, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s budget and organizing on Independence Day. You can read these and more letters by clicking here .

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here .

Comments / 10

Carol Fulton
3d ago

McGeachen is, was and will continue to be a pox on Idaho. She's pretty much worthless.

Reply
14
Rick Hoelzel
3d ago

I quit my subscription because of this type of yellow journalism- We all understand she doesn't fit your agenda. This a non-issue

Reply(1)
9
