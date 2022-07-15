Helena Moreno Shares How She Made New Orleans Home

Life and business partners Jackie Diaz and Richard Rose have traveled a long and bumpy road to open the doors of their restaurant, Jamaican Jerk House, on St. Claude Avenue. Housed where Sneaky Pickle got its start, the eatery is inspired by Rose’s culinary roots. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and is a wizard at making jerk seasoning, which he uses on everything from chicken to shrimp and even turkey come Thanksgiving. His wife is a self-taught cook, and she’s a first generation Cuban American with an innate sense of hospitality.

