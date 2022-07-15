Helena Moreno Shares How She Made New Orleans Home

Brianna Breaux was many things — a poet, an artist, a chemist, a haunted house enthusiast — but above all, the 26-year-old student killed in a car accident last week is being remembered as the embodiment of her hometown. “If there was a definition of a 'quintessential New...
NEW ORLEANS — It's one of the most storied places in New Orleans, and now a new mural is underway to help outline that 300-year history while making history of its own. "The Mississippi River is not just a bloodline of America, it's the bloodline of New Orleans' cultural landscape," said Jamar Pierre.
New Orleans resident Chuck Blamphin, 75, recently learned about Acadiana faith healers, or traiteurs, while searching for treatments for a friend with migraine headaches. As tends to happen online, one thing led to another, and he soon found himself reading about traiteurs. "I'm not surprised that we have something like...
New Orleans isn’t famous as an ice cream town — sno-balls and frozen daiquiris get us through the dog days of summer. And thanks to the city’s Sicilian heritage, gelato is part of the local vernacular. But ice cream still qualifies as a special treat, and there is some amazing ice cream (and gelato and sorbetto) to be found this summer in New Orleans. Here are the coolest ice cream spots in town.
Looking to know the best and fun things to do in Slidell, LA?. Slidell, a blossoming city in the St. Tammany Parish suburb, is situated in New Orleans–Metairie–Kenner metropolitan statistical region. It is the most populous city in St. Tammany parish with a population of 28,771 in the...
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Authorities are investigating after six juveniles escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth early Sunday morning. Five of the escapees were recaptured by Sunday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the sixth escapee was taken into custody Sunday evening at the corner of St. Bernard...
As a half-century-old right to an abortion teeters in Louisiana, advocates are grasping for ways to keep access to the procedure alive, even with a strict state ban on the horizon. Though a united front of New Orleans officials is refusing to enforce the state’s ban, abortion access appears likely...
Louisiana is home to a great many creatures both large and small. While we know about the deer, alligators, snakes, birds, and a bunch more - some folks swear that there's a whole other side to our state, a very mysterious side that is filled with some creatures that science isn't so sure actually exist.
Are you headed to the magnificent metropolis of New Orleans in Louisiana for an epic culinary adventure?. Then, let me help you plan your unforgettable food-filled getaway by checking out this list of the best restaurants in New Orleans!. I gathered all your fabulous choices, like steakhouses boasting high-quality meats,...
The past couple of years I’ve been envious of cities like Brooklyn, New York, Long Beach, California and Austin, Texas (among others), because they have bars that cater to people who aren’t drinking for any reason or no reason. Well glory hallelujah, I’m no longer 50 shades of green, because New Orleans finally has its first brick-and-mortar sober bar, Dream House Lounge.
A Jefferson Parish Councilman says Governor John Bel Edwards has "blood on his hands" because he didn't order the closure of the Bridge City Juvenile Correctional Center or do enough to secure the site. Councilman Deano Bonano's pronouncement comes one day after another escape at the Bridge City Juvenile Correction...
Life and business partners Jackie Diaz and Richard Rose have traveled a long and bumpy road to open the doors of their restaurant, Jamaican Jerk House, on St. Claude Avenue. Housed where Sneaky Pickle got its start, the eatery is inspired by Rose’s culinary roots. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and is a wizard at making jerk seasoning, which he uses on everything from chicken to shrimp and even turkey come Thanksgiving. His wife is a self-taught cook, and she’s a first generation Cuban American with an innate sense of hospitality.
Throughout the last century, rail stations dotted south Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast as passenger trains ferried commuters between New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Mobile, stopping in towns and cities along the way. But the last several decades have not been kind to passenger rail. Kansas City Southern ended...
NEW ORLEANS — The Pontchartrain Beach Foundation announced its proposal to lease the Pontchartrain Beach site and redevelop it into a new recreation area. The PBF says it hopes to restore and enhance the beachfront, with plans for separate waterfront coves for motorized and non-motorized boats, a renovated fishing pier, a beach volleyball area, a dog park and areas for food trucks and other amenities.
It’s the time of year to stockpile canned goods, gather your flashlights, and make a plan for where you’ll evacuate if a major hurricane strikes south Louisiana. Forecasters predict yet another “above-average” hurricane season this year, bringing 14 to 21 named storms. Of those, three to six are predicted to become major — Category 3 or higher — hurricanes.
Family and friends celebrate the life of Lawrence Elijah Batiste during a second-line after his funeral at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in New Orleans Saturday, July 16, 2022. Batiste, 83, was a traditional jazz drummer for over forty-five years, playing with the Young Tuxedo Brass Band and the Riverwalk Marketplace New Orleans Jazz Band. He performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, French Quarter Festival and more. ‘He believed in family, he believed in church and he believed in education,’ said his brother, Raymond Washington. ‘He loved New Orleans.’
NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday night, a dog was stolen from its owner in New Orleans East on the 4400 block of Majestic Oaks Drive. According to NOPD, two suspects approached a victim's vehicle around 8:04 p.m. and demanded the victim's dog at gunpoint. It is currently unknown what...
Carjackings and armed robberies are not slowing down in New Orleans as New Orleans police are investigating five armed robberies and a carjacking that happened over the last 24 hours. All of the incidents happened across the city on Sunday. According to a police report, a man was robbed by...
NEW ORLEANS — Residents and business owners in the French Quarter say crime is taking over their neighborhood and it's taking a toll on business. They said there needs to be a stronger police presence to help keep people safe and reduce crime. New Orleanians love their city and...
