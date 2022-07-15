ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Letter to the Editor: Voting Is the Most Powerful Way to Be Heard

Cover picture for the articleDoor County voters will be interested in voting in the Aug. 9 primary election. They may choose to vote in the Republican primary, selecting candidates for governor and Assembly; or in the Democratic primary, selecting a candidate for the U.S. Senate. Wisconsin’s citizens have a privilege that many other...

Related
Obituary: Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson

Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson, 84, died on July 14th, 2022 surrounded by his family and staff at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on December 18th, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois to John and Ingeborg (Bergsland) Peterson. Philip graduated from Rockford High School and received his Degree of Divinity from Augsburg Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis, MN. On September 2, 1961, Philip married Vivian Angeline Gibbins in Minneapolis, MN. He served as pastor for several churches throughout the Midwest during his career as a Lutheran minister including Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After more than 52 years of dedicated ministry, Philip retired in December, 2014 and lived the past several years in Madison, WI. Philip was a member at Hainesville Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Kneeland Wins Sprint Triathlon

Quinton Kneeland of De Pere outpaced the field in Saturday’s sprint distance of the Door County Triathlon. The 22 year-old finished in 1:10:43, well ahead of second-place Andrew Person, 40, who finished in 1:11:57. The women’s race was much closer, with 58 year-old Sue Pierson edging 32 year-old Kristen...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

