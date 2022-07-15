ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Letter to the Editor: What’s the Difference between a Ballot Dropped in a Box or Mailed?

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that unstaffed drop boxes are...

doorcountypulse.com

starvedrock.media

Wisconsin lawmakers appear ready to override WEC once again

(The Center Square) – It is going to be another scolding for the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules will meet on Wednesday to consider new rules for ballot curing. Curing is when local election clerks fill in missing information on ballots,...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: 1849 abortion law doesn't respect women

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers immediately stopped providing services in Wisconsin. They feared that an 1849 state law outlawing abortion is still on the books. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, have rightly challenged the law, but the lawsuit will take months to wend its way through the courts.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin democratic candidates hold debate ahead of state primary

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is three weeks away from the August primary election. In preparation, five democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate took the stage Sunday, July 17 at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre in Milwaukee for the first debate of the campaign season. The five democrats that debated Sunday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Telegram

Conservatives exploring legislation to block out-of-state abortions, stop medicinal abortions in Wisconsin

While the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down its landmark Roe v. Wade decision may leave Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban the law of the land, efforts are already underway exploring additional restrictions in the state, including potential legislation to prevent residents from seeking an abortion in neighboring states where the procedure remains legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Three years of digging up the truth in the Badger State

The Wisconsin Examiner turns three years old today, and our work is more important than ever. When we launched in July of 2019, in the midst of the budget battle between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican leaders of the state Legislature, we declared our intention to keep an eye on the Capitol, where so much policy that directly affects the people of Wisconsin is made.
starvedrock.media

Wisconsin Senate leader warns Elections Commission over ballot curing

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is warning the state’s Elections Commission about its new rule for filling out ballots. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, on Thursday said the Elections Commission needs to follow the state law on ballot curing. "This week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin governor hopeful Michels spends $7.9 million of own cash

MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has spent more than $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday.The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump. The millionaire co-owner of a Brownsville-based construction company has received about $60,000 in individual donations since entering the race in April, the State Journal reported.Michels is going head-to-head on financing with fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, She has raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of...
WISCONSIN STATE
beltmag.com

Why Wisconsin’s 1858 Abortion Law Matters Now

The obscure nineteenth-century legislation shaping Wisconsin’s post-Roe reality. Not many have dug through the physical archive of Wisconsin’s abortion laws, and for good reason. In 1858, the state Legislature’s amendments for the year were recorded by cutting and pasting the printed text of the statutes onto paper that were then notated, bound together by subject with ribbon, and rolled into a scroll secured with more ribbon or string.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Drops Attempt to Treat Backyard Pools Like Public Pools

Expect to see more AirBnB and VRBO homes in Wisconsin listed with backyard pools. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month dropped a proposed rule that would have treated pools at short-term rentals just like public pools after a motion adopted by the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules.
WISCONSIN STATE

