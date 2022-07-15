ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Letter to the Editor: Don’t Shoot the Messenger

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe July 8-15 Peninsula Pulse ran a story of the alleged disclosure of quotes from a closed-session meeting of the Southern Door Fire Board (“Fire Board Chair Alleges Improper Closed-session Disclosure”). At Nasewaupee’s annual meeting, Bill Krueger expressed his frustration with fellow board members of the Southern...

doorcountypulse.com

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 16, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Loraine Margaret Brink

Loraine Margaret Brink, 96, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Kaukauna, Racine, and Ephraim, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society – Scandia Village in Sister Bay with family at her side. She was born February 21, 1926, at home on the family dairy farm near Kaukauna,...
SISTER BAY, WI
TMJ4 News

Inside look at the center answering calls for anyone who dials 988, the new suicide prevention number

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some people call it the new 911 for mental health emergencies. A three-digit number, 988, launches Saturday to help people considering suicide or having a mental health emergency. Anyone with a Wisconsin area code calling that calls the new number will go to one call center in the state, and TMJ4 News went inside it to show you how it will work.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bill Krueger
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Black Creek honors firefighter with motorcycle ride

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is honoring his father, a former Black Creek firefighter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles. “He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks […]
BLACK CREEK, WI
#Messenger#Peninsula Pulse#Sdfs
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology. Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
Door County Pulse

Kneeland Wins Sprint Triathlon

Quinton Kneeland of De Pere outpaced the field in Saturday’s sprint distance of the Door County Triathlon. The 22 year-old finished in 1:10:43, well ahead of second-place Andrew Person, 40, who finished in 1:11:57. The women’s race was much closer, with 58 year-old Sue Pierson edging 32 year-old Kristen...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Athletes Beat the Heat in 2022 Door County Half Iron

A sun-swept, 80-degree day greeted competitors in Sunday’s Half Iron race, the final event of the 2022 Door County Triathlon. it was warmer than some liked, but it didn’t slow Alfredo Ramirez Pinho, who paced the field in 4:04:02. The 33 year-old finished 35 seconds ahead of James Burke, 43.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highs in the 90s with a chance for storms

Monday looks mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 91. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday night- especially north of Green Bay. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy. The high will be near 91 and southwest winds will gust to 30 mph. We drop to the mid...
GREEN BAY, WI

