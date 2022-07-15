Endostart Appoints Christopher Rowland Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The growth of Italian medical device start-up Endostart continues with the appointment of Christopher Rowland, a global expert in the medical device industry, to Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

Endostart is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Rowland as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Chris is a well-known expert in the medical device industry global market and joins Endostart with over 30 years of experience in sales, product development, marketing, business development, and executive leadership in the US and abroad. His unrivalled experience and business competency will be crucial as we commercialize our innovative medical device to improve the colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients, and the entire health care system. (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 30 years of experience in positions of increasing responsibility in sales, product development, marketing, business development, and CEO leadership in the US and abroad, Chris brings an unrivaled experience and competency in a wide variety of clinical and commercial medical devices verticals, including gastroenterology, cardiology, urology, radiology, and peripheral vascular specialties.

His professional experience includes 17 years with Boston Scientific, ending as the Global VP of Marketing for the Endoscopy Division; he also served as President of Given Imaging Inc. (acquired by Covidien/MDT) and President/CEO of Neotract Inc. (acquired by Teleflex). Chris is also currently the President and CEO of Tricol Biomedical, a leader in hemostasis technology.

In his new role, Chris will work with and coordinate the Board of Directors for Endostart.

“With his long history of leadership and his expertise in the digestive endoscopy industry, Chris is the ideal Chairman of the Board for Endostart,” said Alessandro Tozzi, CEO and founder of Endostart. “We are certain that Chris will be a driving force in our success.”

“I am excited to support the investors and the leadership team of this dynamic company. I believe Endostart is poised for significant growth reflecting demand for its innovative products to enhance endoscopic performance,” said Mr. Rowland. “I look forward to helping Endostart maximize shareholder value and realize its commercial potential.”

About Endorail™

The first product from Endostart is Endorail™, an innovative medical device aimed at facilitating completion of colonoscopy procedures using Magnetic Balloon Technology. This technology is designed to enhance endoscope performance and enable endoscopists to easily achieve quality standards. Endorail received a CE mark in 2019 and has been tested in a clinical setting. It is not yet cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Endostart

Founded in 2018, Endostart is focused on developing and manufacturing next-generation medical devices for gastrointestinal endoscopy. The company is ISO 13485 certified. It has an international board of directors and a strong medical advisory board. It recently announced a capital increase of €8.2M (USD $10M).

Website: www.endostart.com

Contact:info@endostart.com

