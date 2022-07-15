Sunday, July 3

- Officer answered questions regarding a slithering snake that was spotted around the residence located in the 21600 block Evergreen Trail.

Tuesday, July 5

- Officer responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle chasing another vehicle after a road rage incident located along 141st Ave. and Norden. The victim said the vehicle started chasing him after he exchanged words with him regarding his driving conduct in the neighborhood. The reporting party was unable to get a license plate and asked officers to check the area for a black Ford F-150.

- Officer responded to a hit and run accident at a business on the 14000 block of Rogers Drive. The reporting party had video footage of a semi-truck sideswiping his semi-truck and leaving the scene with minor damage. The officer was able to identify the company and left a voicemail for the customer service.

- The Rogers Police Department received a report for Corcoran Police Department on found property, stolen mail on June 28 located in the 23000 block of 109th Ave. Case forwarded to the detectives unit.

- Officer dispatched to a theft of a package from an apartment complex in the 20800 block of County Road 81.

- Officer dispatched to a two vehicle property damage accident on John Deere Lane and Main Street near the entrance of a business. Driver 1 was cited for failure to yield and crash exchange given to both parties.

Thursday, July 7

- Dispatched to loud music in the area. Officers found it to be coming from a band playing at the St. Michael movie theatre located in the 24500 block of Superior Drive. Officer spoke with Wright County Deputies on scene who advised that the show should be concluding shortly, but that there would be shows on almost a weekly basis. The stage is positioned in the Southeast corner of the theatre, with the stage pointing directly at the river.

- Officer picked up approximately 100 sheets of paper, including mail and tax documents from the roadway and shoulder located along Main Street and South Diamond Lake Road. The incident was passed on to RPD CSO for coordination of return to owner and additional information.

- Officer was dispatched to a theft from auto located in the 19500 block of Prairieview Drive.

- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident at a restaurant in the 13000 block of Rogers Drive. Officer provided an accident exchange for both drivers.

- Officers were dispatched to a disturbance with what was reported to be people having sex in a vehicle near an apartment building located in the 20800 block of County Road 81. On scene, it was determined to involve a vehicle with two occupants not having any affiliation/residency related to the apartment complex parked directly near a set of windows with a young child present. Citations for disorderly conduct issued for the lewd/lascivious behavior.

Friday, July 8

- Officer located parties assisting an injured cat on the 12900 block of Main Street. The parties agreed to take the cat to an animal hospital. The cat was young, gray, and did not have a collar.

- Officer assisted Maple Grove PD on a search of a female at their Police Department located in the 7400 block East Fish Lake Road, Maple Grove.

- CSO was dispatched to a barking dog complaint at a residence located in the 14000 block Mallard Drive. CSO unable to hear any barking from the residence, and was unable to make contact with homeowners.

- Officers were dispatched a PD accident where driver 1 failed to yield the right of way located along Brockton Lane and Diamond Lake Road S.

- CSO and Reserve were dispatched to an animal complaint regarding a raccoon in a dumpster. Upon arrival it was observed that there was a ladder leading out of the dumpster and the raccoon was not in the area. Upon making contact with the RP they relayed that the raccoon had left the dumpster via the ladder and left the area. BWC on.

- CSO and Reserve were dispatched to an animal complaint regarding a raccoon in a dumpster located in the 21000 block of Commerce Blvd. Upon arrival it was observed that there was a ladder leading out of the dumpster and the raccoon was not in the area. Upon making contact with the RP they relayed that the raccoon had left the dumpster via the ladder and left the area.

- School Resource Officer was notified of damage to a bathroom that occurred June 30 at Rogers Middle School. SRO was able to identify and locate all three suspects. SRO spoke with suspects and their parents at their homes, and they admitted to trashing the bathroom. It was arranged to have the students assigned to work with school custodians during the summer to make up for the time cleaning up their mess.

- Officers assisted state patrol with a personal injury accident where the vehicle went into the ditch located along Interstate 94 and Main.

Saturday, July 9

- Dispatched to a minor two vehicle property damage accident, with a possibly impaired driver, in the parking lot of a business. Upon arrival, officers located both vehicles involved and observed no damage to either vehicle located in the 13000 block of Main Street. One of the drivers submitted to field sobriety tests. No signs of impairment were observed during HGN, and the tests were discontinued. Information for both drivers was collected.

Sunday, July 10

- Officer assisted in traffic control during shed fire in Corcoran located in the 9400 block of Brockton Lane, Corcoran.

- A Rogers officer assisted Dayton PD on a personal injury accident on Dayton River Road and Diamond Lake Road.