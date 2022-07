Whenever I get to thinking that it can’t get any more weird, it gets more weird. But this time, I think we have jumped the shark. Time Magazine has named Park City one of the “World’s Greatest Places of 2022” in a listing of 50 “extraordinary destinations to explore.” That’s absolutely remarkable. First off, Time Magazine still exists? But more importantly, listing Park City among 50 greatest destinations around the world, including the likes of the Galapagos Islands, Great Barrier Reef, and several wildlife preserves in Africa, seems a bit of a stretch. We’re not chopped liver, but Park City among the top 50 places in the world? I don’t think so.

