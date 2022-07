The Black Gold Committee says Dajcor Aluminum has donated $25,000 to bring in 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, as the headline performer on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dajcor is a Canadian Company that made their first ever significant financial investment in the U.S. in Hazard and they say they are happy to give back to the community that has been so welcoming.

