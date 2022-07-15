ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Donation stations at the Edenton Farmers Market...

By Mary Morris Cooperative Extension Agent
 3 days ago
Food pantry patron, Vendor and EMFV’s Ellen Cherry and Veronica Martin-Dowdy.

The Chowan County Extension Master Food Volunteers (EMFV) have been hosting a Donation Station at the Edenton Farmers Market on the last Saturday of the month May-August. So far the EMFV’s collected 160 pounds of produce that were donated to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry in May and June.

What is a Donation Station?

The Chowan County EMFV launched the Donation Station program at the Edenton Farmers’ market as a way for the community to engage in supporting local food and food security efforts.

According to the USDA, in 2018, North Carolina’s food insecurity rate was 13.9 percent, making us one of only twelve states in the country with a rate higher than the national average of 11.1 percent. “Food Insecurity” refers to the lack of access to enough nutritious food to fully meet basic needs because of a lack of financial resources.

The Donation Station program is a joint program by N.C. Cooperative Extension and Farmer Foodshare that seeks to improve access to fresh, locally-grown food while supporting the farmers who grow it.

Donation Stations are on the last Saturday of the month (May, June, July and August) at the Edenton Farmers Market. Farmers’ market shoppers are able to purchase fresh produce from farmers and vendors, and then donate it at a volunteer-run Donation Station table.

Shoppers can also offer a monetary donation, which will then be used to purchase fresh produce from farmers at the market at full value. At the end of each market, the donated produce is given to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry to serve their clients.

If you are interested in donating come see us at the Edenton Farmers Market on the last Saturday of the month on July 30 or on Aug. 27, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming an EMFV contact Mary Morris via email at mary_morris@ncsu.edu or call 252-482-6585.

ABOUT N.C. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State University, N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and local governments statewide. Extension professionals in all 100 counties, and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from the universities. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development, and the environment.

To learn more about Chowan County Extension visit https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/.

