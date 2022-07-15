It’s amazing what you can find on the internet.

A quick Google search can bring all kinds of information you never thought you needed right to your fingertips — like that July 15 is National Gummi Worm Day, and you could (potentially) celebrate that day with all five traditional flavors of gummi worm, or branch out and explore any of the other flavors and shapes in the gummi family. I found a bag of 12-flavored gummi bears, sour gummi worms and gummi rings all in the first three hits on my search.

You might be wondering why the library article is rambling on about gummi flavors and Google searches, and I’ll admit that’s a valid question

The thing about being a librarian is that it’s about more than just the books. As a child of the internet age, I spend more of my time scrolling through apps and posts and search engine pages than I’d like to admit, especially since I limit my children’s screen time, but not my own.

In my professional life, I can’t help but be glad we have that instant highway of information at our fingertips. From answering questions such as “what is the phone number for the local post office?” to searching for activities for our next Story Time (Sandcastles & Storms- July 20 at 10:30 a.m.) to trying to find the most recent installment of John Sandford’s the Prey Series (“Ocean Prey”- it can be found at all four Pettigrew Regional Library branches), the rapid-discovery system of the internet is perhaps one of the most useful tools in my box.

But what do you do if the internet doesn’t come naturally to you? Or if your internet provider crashes and you need that crucial bit of information as quickly as possible, or you need to answer that email today, or your printer ran out of ink and that school paper needs to be printed right now?

You call or come to the library. The staff and I rely on the internet to find information rapidly so that you don’t have to.

Our patrons know they can depend on us to find what they need or help them navigate to it themselves. These services — basic internet knowledge and computer skills — are more important now than they’ve ever been before, with the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic still sending tremors through the world and face to face communication still making businesses and individuals wary.

The library uses Facebook to communicate closings or unexpected problems. We use an online card catalogue to enable our patrons or our staff to locate and determine the availability of books at any branch in our system.

We use an online database to manage patron accounts and interactions. We use Google (or Bing or Yahoo or whatever your preferred search engine is) for information so extensively that I often joke I don’t really know anything; I just know how to Google everything.

And we do all these things to make it easy for you to find a three pound bag of sour gummy sharks to celebrate National Gummi Worm Day while reading Jennifer Weiner’s “The Summer Place” (copies at all of our branches) or Harlan Coben’s newest thrilling tale (“The Match”, also available at all branches) — even to grab another shark snack.

Come see us at the Tyrrell County Public Library to find your next page turner, or just to baffle the staff with obscure Google requests. We can’t wait to see you!

Megan Crawford is the Assistant Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.