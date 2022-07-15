ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks were a success despite challenges...

By Lewis Hoggard Columnist
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

The Windsor fireworks show, locally called Freedom Fireworks, was celebrated on July 3 at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center.

The event this year faced a number of challenges. Our original fireworks were accidentally blown up in a tragic accident in Lenoir County. Also, a tropical depression came up the Atlantic coastline and threatened the event with rainfall.

Despite these challenges, the event proved to be successful. We did get rain, receiving about a half inch during the event. The heaviest of the rainfall went around us to the south and the west. We did have a number of vendors cancel at the last minute because of the threat of rain.

We would like to thank the vendors who hung in there with us, and survived the rainfall. Our food vendors — Y’all Eat Yet, Bubba Roadside Grill, Mr. G’s Grill, Speller Enterprises and Frozen Treats by Brittany — were greatly appreciated and had good nights.

Additionally, Lee Inc., Customized Items by David White Jr., Jamesville All-star Softball team and others help make the event a success.

Our replacement fireworks were a class level below our original fireworks. Our fireworks company did a great job finding fireworks with very little time.

Bobby Hoggard has always done a great job for the Windsor fireworks and once again delivered this year. Also, the staff at Roanoke/Cashie River Center does a great job with help hosting the event.

Credit must go to Windsor Town Administrator Allen Castelloe and our commissioners for taking the attitude that this event will not be cancelled just because our fireworks are gone. The replacements looked very similar to our normal fireworks, the difference which was not noticeable close up was the height of the fireworks.

The Windsor Police Department kept the event safe and traffic moving, along with the Windsor Fire Department protecting the area from accidental fire.

Music was provided by Mixin Mike for the first couple of hours of the event. Magic 95.9 FM was on site broadcasting and promoting the event. Excellent coverage prior to Freedom Fireworks was also provided by Johnny Bryant of Carolina Classics 97.5 FM and Radio 900 AM.

The highlight musically was the return of the RT Johnson Band. They played some of their originals like “Thirsty Weather” and “Summertime Hangover” plus added in covers of fan favorites. Always nice to highlight local musicians, when we have events if possible.

There were some concerns about the crowd with the threat of rain, however the Chamber is pleased to report the crowd rose to its normal level by the time of the fireworks. Hardly any space could be found behind the river center when the fireworks were going off.

Much thanks must be given to the people who really make the event worthwhile by showing up and coming together for a patriotic cause that recognizes our freedom for all citizens.

Next event for the chamber is the Seafood Truck Street Festival brought to you by Bertie Alumni Community Association on Aiug. 6 in downtown Windsor.

Let’s try to avoid the rain, do not think the heat can be avoided!

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

