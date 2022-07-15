ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Three blood drives set in Martin County

By Thadd White Group Editor
The Enterprise
 3 days ago
Three blood drives are slated for Martin County.

The American Red Cross is facing one of the largest shortfalls in recent years after donations dipped in June.

According to Cally Edwards of the Red Cross, the organization collected 12 percent fewer blood donations than needed last month, which made it one of the largest shortfalls in recent years.

“When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products are ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies,” Edwards said.

Donors are sought to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.

In July, the American Red Cross is teaming up with Discovery for Shark Week and inviting people to “dive in” to help save lives by giving blood or platelets this month.

Thanks to the partnership, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:

• beach bike;

• smokeless portable fire pit;

• paddle board;

• kayak; and

• $500 gift card to put towards accessories.

Those who give July 21-24 will receive an exclusive Shark Week T-Shirt from Discovery while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

In Martin County there will be three blood drives, including two set for Sunday, July 17.

Bear Grass Presbyterian Church will hold a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. that day at their location, which is 6441 East Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.

Meanwhile, the Jamesville Fire Department will also hold a blood drive, there’s set for noon-4:30 p.m. at the department, which is located 1035 Hayes St. in Jamesville.

There will also be a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at Moratoc Park, which is located at 102 River Dr. in Williamston.

In Bertie County, there will be an opportunity to donate blood on Tuesday, July 19. On that date, a blood drive will be held at the Aulander Community Building from 1-5 p.m. The community building is located at 116 South Commerce St. in Aulander.

A blood drive is also set for noon-4 p.m. Monday, July 25 at the Tyrrell Hall, which is located at 108 South Waters St. in Columbia.

As for the days of the T-Shirt availability, blood drives are set July 22-24 at the Greenville Blood Donation Center from 7:15 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. The center is located at 700 Cromwell Dr. in Greenville.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities.

While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age — in most states — (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the ARC

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

