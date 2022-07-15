ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Two-piece Lids or One-piece Canning Lids...

By Lisa Smith Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

Canning season is here again. For the last two years, supply chain interruptions reduced the availability of much of the necessary equipment for home food preservation.

The two-piece, common self-sealing lid has been difficult to find in stores and at online retailers. The two-piece lid consists of a flat metal lid held in place by a metal band during processing.

The flat lid is crimped around its bottom edge to form a trough, which is filled with a colored gasket compound. When jars are processed, the lid gasket softens and flows slightly to cover the jar-sealing surface, yet allows air to escape from the jar. The gasket then forms an airtight seal as the jar cools. The two-piece system is the current recommendation from the USD.

Since these lids were in short supply, some home canners turned to reusable lids and may be choosing to reuse them this year.

Reusable lids with a rubber ring for sealing have been in the marketplace since the mid-1970s. A set consists of a flat, white, plastic lid and a separate rubber ring. Reusable lids may not impact canning safety.

If the food is prepared as described for the intended canning process, and all other canning steps take place, then the canning process should kill bacteria.

The Safe Plates Food Safety Team at North Carolina State University does not have a basis for telling people not to use reusable lids, but neither do they have enough information about their performance to endorse or recommend them. Individuals choosing to select reusable lids can accept the manufacturer’s guidance and determine if they are satisfied.

To determine whether or not reusable lids could be recommended, the following would need to be known.

First, the rate of sealing success or failures – do the jars fail to seal at a certain rate, or is the seal pulled after canning as reliable as the standard two-piece metal lid system?

And, how well does the seal hold up over time in storage?

The strength of the seal is important because of the potential growth of food spoilage and foodborne illness-causing microbes that can gain access and contaminate food in weakly sealed jars.

At this time, the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service does not have documentation that indicates the number of times the lid and rubber ring can be reused successfully or how strong of a seal is pulled using the directions. While there are testimonials about the effectiveness of one-piece lids, there is not enough research data or experience with this type of lid to answer necessary questions about them.

The USDA’s current lid recommendation provides the assurance that if all of the steps are followed home-canned food will be safe and of good quality. The recommended two-piece lids are not perfect 100 percent of the time, failures can occur due to manufacturing defects.

For more information about food safety and home food preservation, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.

Lisa Smith is the Family & Consumer Sciences Agent for the Martin County division of N.C. Cooperative Extension.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canning#Food Preservation#Food Storage#Food Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
190
Followers
332
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy