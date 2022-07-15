Two-piece Lids or One-piece Canning Lids...

Canning season is here again. For the last two years, supply chain interruptions reduced the availability of much of the necessary equipment for home food preservation.

The two-piece, common self-sealing lid has been difficult to find in stores and at online retailers. The two-piece lid consists of a flat metal lid held in place by a metal band during processing.

The flat lid is crimped around its bottom edge to form a trough, which is filled with a colored gasket compound. When jars are processed, the lid gasket softens and flows slightly to cover the jar-sealing surface, yet allows air to escape from the jar. The gasket then forms an airtight seal as the jar cools. The two-piece system is the current recommendation from the USD.

Since these lids were in short supply, some home canners turned to reusable lids and may be choosing to reuse them this year.

Reusable lids with a rubber ring for sealing have been in the marketplace since the mid-1970s. A set consists of a flat, white, plastic lid and a separate rubber ring. Reusable lids may not impact canning safety.

If the food is prepared as described for the intended canning process, and all other canning steps take place, then the canning process should kill bacteria.

The Safe Plates Food Safety Team at North Carolina State University does not have a basis for telling people not to use reusable lids, but neither do they have enough information about their performance to endorse or recommend them. Individuals choosing to select reusable lids can accept the manufacturer’s guidance and determine if they are satisfied.

To determine whether or not reusable lids could be recommended, the following would need to be known.

First, the rate of sealing success or failures – do the jars fail to seal at a certain rate, or is the seal pulled after canning as reliable as the standard two-piece metal lid system?

And, how well does the seal hold up over time in storage?

The strength of the seal is important because of the potential growth of food spoilage and foodborne illness-causing microbes that can gain access and contaminate food in weakly sealed jars.

At this time, the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service does not have documentation that indicates the number of times the lid and rubber ring can be reused successfully or how strong of a seal is pulled using the directions. While there are testimonials about the effectiveness of one-piece lids, there is not enough research data or experience with this type of lid to answer necessary questions about them.

The USDA’s current lid recommendation provides the assurance that if all of the steps are followed home-canned food will be safe and of good quality. The recommended two-piece lids are not perfect 100 percent of the time, failures can occur due to manufacturing defects.

For more information about food safety and home food preservation, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.

Lisa Smith is the Family & Consumer Sciences Agent for the Martin County division of N.C. Cooperative Extension.