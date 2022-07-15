Hollywood actor teaches classes in Aug.

A Hollywood actor, author and acting coach is conducting in-person acting classes in Bear Grass Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7.

David Lee Homb, who had lead roles in several movies and TV shows in the ‘80s and ‘90s, will offer a three-day coaching class for all ages at 1807 Sweet Home Church Rd.

The three-day-event will cost budding actors $60 per person. He will coach from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day.

According to Bear Grass actor and entrepreneur, John Richard Furlough, “All major credit cards are accepted. Once the purchase has been completed, a ticket will be emailed to the customer.”

Also, a book signing with Homb for his recently published book of poetry, “Awake, I Dream” will take place in Greenville during his visit to North Carolina.

Homb had supporting roles in films such as “Alien Species,” “Pistol Pete” and “Camp Fear.” He had a recurring role in the TV series “JAG,” a drama about the U.S. Navy’s legal department.

Homb has recently been involved with video games as a voice actor in games such as “Dark Nights with Poe and Munro.” He is probably most well-known for his performance as the lead in the 1990s full motion video (FMV) PG-13 game “Phantasmagoria.”

Sign up at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/david-lee-homb-acting-class/1758788107809079/

For more information, email John R. Furlough at himrocks1990@gmail.com, or call 252-495-1755 or 252-495-4161.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.