Williamston, NC

Rodgers plans to retire

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTON - Williamston Town Commissioner Ronell Rodgers resigned as Mayor Pro Tempore and commissioner Tuesday, July 12 at the regular Town Board Meeting.

“I am both ecstatic and saddened to announce that at the conclusion of this meeting, I will resign. During the past four years, I must be honest and say I have experienced moments of jubilation, as well as moments of anger and disappointments,” he said. “However, I understood, that goes along with the job.

“During those moments of disappointments, what kept me going was my love for God, as well as continued love and devotion to the office I represented,” Rodgers added.

Rodgers is leaving Martin County and moving to Pitt County.

“Although my zip code is changing, my love and heart remain with the town and citizens of Williamston,” he said.

He reminded Williamston Mayor Whichard Brown the two of them were elected to serve the same year – in 2015.

“Now six years later, I am leaving, and you are staying. My prayer is that you will continue to seek the face and heart of God for direction to improve the lives of the citizens of Williamston. I have enjoyed working with you,” Rodgers said to Mayor Brown.

He spoke kindly to each of the commissioners individually.

“I will greatly miss every one of you. I believe as you endeavor to improve this town, other towns will seek to follow after your examples of leadership,” he said. “It has been a pleasure and a learning experience.”

Rodgers unexpired term will end in December of 2023.

The town commissioners have the authority to appoint someone to serve his unfinished term.

Once his term expires, the person they appoint can run for that seat (if he or she chooses to); and it would be open for others to file for and run for that seat, as well.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
