ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

How does your Arizona garden grow in summer?

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095qOf_0ggSOCwh00

My garden is frying up! Vegetables are not pollinating. The only thing living are the ants!Cindi Sussman-Sokoloff

__

Running

My raised beds are now my composting bins as I prep their soil for fall planting! I must say it’s very rewarding to witness kitchen scraps of veggies, egg shells, some coffee grounds, mulch, worm castings, etc., turn into what will hopefully reap a great winter/spring harvest if I haven’t decided what yet, after having planted too late this spring and watching everything shrivel in the heat! How’s that for a run on sentence?Julie Hockings

__

Faked

I’m putting out some fake flowers for the summer. My neighbors will be impressed with how fast my sunflowers started blooming.Becky Johnstone

__

Watering

Like everyone has said, it’s just so hard to keep things alive in July. You can plant almost the same entire crop in fall planting (late august or early September) as summer, and with way more success. I was up to watering four times a day two summers ago.Melita Belgrave

__

Same here. It’s okay with me though because I don’t want to be out there in the heat. It’s a good time to buy seeds for fall and start getting soil ready.Teri Jividen Wagner

__

Happy

My basils are somewhat happy and I’ve got some leftover scallions and chives that might outlive me, as long as I soak them through every other day. Everything else has been a battle and a prayer.Heidi Miller

__

Corny

Exactly why I decided not to plant anything for the summer. My gosh, I worked so hard last summer. Way harder than what I got for my efforts. The only thing that managed to do pretty darn well was my corn.Connie Wheeler

__

Hopeful

I gave up on my tomatoes. Everything else is struggling, Hopefully I’ll be able to keep some things alive.Jenny Wise Lee

__

Shady

Give up now on veggie garden. Too hot. I’m letting mine go but focused on watering trees that will shade it all better each year to come!Gardening Em

__

Struggles

Mine is struggling, too. I have put up a shade, which my eggplant loves but my watering isn’t working right for the other veggies.Raquelle Wing

__

Visited

The ants are everywhere. Suddenly about 11 last night a troop of big black ants started coming inside under my back door. It was kind of crazy. Grabbed the diatomaceous earth real quick!Lacey Luna

__

Too late

Veggies needed to be set and growing before the major heat comes. Nothing will set (pollinate) in this heat. Might need to plant earlier next year. Typically in Phoenix we transfer to outside around Valentine’s Day.David Louis Bess

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Mountain Lion Spotted Beating Arizona Heat By Drinking At Home's Pool

Another mountain lion has been spotted in Arizona. This time, the big cat was seen beating the sweltering Arizona heat by taking a sip out of a home's backyard pool in Marana, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson. In a tweet, the organization warned Arizona residents of wildlife animals seeking water in residential areas when temperatures rise.
MARANA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
fox10phoenix.com

Another round of monsoon storms across Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is seeing another round of storms hitting Valley cities this weekend. NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, which began in the east Valley. Stay with FOX 10 for updates and check out our live radar to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fast Casual

Salad and Go adding 3 Arizona locations

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three stores over the next month in the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go's latest Gilbert store will be the city's fifth location, and opens Friday at 5218 East Baseline Road. The Tucson store will open Aug. 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, and the store in Peoria, 8220 West Thunderbird Road, will be ready by Aug. 14.
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The Most Stressful Cities In Arizona For Working And Living

We all get stressed out from time to time, but some cities make it a little harder for residents and workers to stay calm and collected. WalletHub compiled a list of the most stressful cities for working and living. The website states, "To determine the cities where Americans cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics."
iheart.com

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Ants#Diatomaceous Earth#Corny
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

What Did Weather Radar Capture In Arizona? Hint: It's Not Rain

Hundreds of bats were caught on a weather radar near Phoenix on Tuesday (July 12) night, leaving Arizona residents baffled. The National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted a GIF of the radar for the evening, which shows green and yellow "clouds" forming over the Phoenix mountains. Those colorful pockets in the middle of the map are bats leaving their homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Fox News

Arizona drivers impacted by thunderstorms, flash flooding

Severe thunderstorms continued to impact Arizona on Thursday after a haboob passed over the state's capital. More thunderstorms are expected across Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Friday, possibly producing strong winds and leading to local flash flooding. The National Weather Service's office in Phoenix said that showers moving through...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Greyhound Park property sold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The property that formerly housed Tucson's Greyhound Park has a new owner. Records from the Pima County Recorder confirm the large plot of land near I-10 and South 4th Avenue has been sold to Equilibrium Cordova Village LLC for $9,050,000. The track stopped hosting races...
TUCSON, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Lake In All Of Arizona

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Arizona has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: It’s the hottest day of the year so far for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a warm start to our morning with lows in the 90s, on Monday afternoon, we hit the hottest temperature of the year so far. It got up to 115 degrees, which is eight degrees above our average and an excessive heat warning will continue through 8 p.m. Drink plenty of water and avoid too much time outside because this heat is dangerous.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Just Made A Major Change To Its Requirements For Being A Teacher

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a new piece of legislation into law this week that would change what requirements are needed for teachers to instruct in a classroom. Teachers no longer need a college degree to teach in a classroom. Instead, teachers only need to be enrolled on a college or university to get their degree in order to begin teaching at public schools, according to AZ Family. This new legislation makes it easier for teachers to get into the classroom, but it has been met with both positive and negative reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Flash Flood Warnings issued across northern Arizona: Live radar, updates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Coconino County as monsoon storms continue to bring heavy rain and hail to northern Arizona. "Life-threatening" flash flooding is expected to hit areas near Flagstaff, including Timberline, Pine Mountain Estates, Hutchinson Acres, Macann Estates, Government Tank Wash, and Little Elden Springs Horse Camp.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man who spends nights recording police scenes says new Arizona recording law is about the camera, not interference

If you search YouTube, you’ll find channels of people recording at night, going around their neighborhoods looking at police interactions, and posting them. That’s not illegal – no one says it is. But, if they get closer than 8 feet, now it is illegal. A man who goes by the “Gilbert Bystander” sets up every night in the Heritage District.
ARIZONA STATE
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
195
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy