ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

England promise Australia another stormy collision

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5hNg_0ggSN0TR00

England have promised Australia another stormy collision in Saturday’s series decider in response to their protests over the degree of niggle being orchestrated by Eddie Jones’ tourists.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill has derided accusations made by Wallabies scrum-half Nic White and head coach Dave Rennie about off the ball provocation in the first two Tests, claiming it has been “tame” so far.

Jonny Hill instigated a running feud with Darcy Swain in the series opener, eventually inducing a head butt from the rookie Australia lock that resulted in a red card.

A week later Ellis Genge roughed up White on the floor and triumphantly shoved Michael Hooper in the chest after England had scored a try. White was upset by Genge’s actions and said he was surprised by the baiting tactics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdAwO_0ggSN0TR00
Responding to White’s claim, Cockerill said “I didn’t see one of our blokes getting sent off for a headbutt (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

The rivals clash in a decisive final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground and Cockerill has promised the Wallabies even greater physicality.

Responding to White’s claim, Cockerill said “I didn’t see one of our blokes getting sent off for a headbutt.

“I keep hearing about the niggle that England have brought. I don’t know how Aussie rugby is but I don’t see that as niggle. It’s been pretty tame so far.

“So we just have to get on our with our game with a good set piece, tackle hard, clean rucks, be as physical and abrasive as we can, within the laws of the game. I don’t think it has been a particularly dirty series so far at all.

You want rivalry don’t you? You want spikiness to games. The first 15-20 minutes on Saturday.... let’s bring it on because that’s what it's all about

“You want rivalry don’t you? You want spikiness to games. The first 15-20 minutes on Saturday…. let’s bring it on because that’s what it’s all about.

“We have got two teams who are playing for the Test series so we are both going to be going at it.”

England’s pack overwhelmed the hosts for the first half hour in Brisbane in a powerful opening that laid the foundations for their series-levelling 25-17 victory.

Cockerill will demand one final push in the climax to the season, insisting England’s success in outmuscling the Wallabies for a second successive match will be decided by their attitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEYPH_0ggSN0TR00
England’s pack overwhelmed the hosts for the first half hour in Brisbane in a powerful opening that laid the foundations for their series-levelling 25-17 victory (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“Mentally we’re in a really good spot and if the brain is willing the body will follow. We’ve got no qualms that we’ll be able to bring the same physicality – and more,” Cockerill said.

“I expect Australia to come hard physically at us. They lost the physical battle early in the game last weekend and they’ll want to put that right.“We know the physical parts are going to be really important and so within the laws of the game we want to be as physical as we can.

“They’ll have a reaction because in that first 30 minutes or so we beat them physically. So they’re going to come with more physicality – well no surprise so are we.

“We’ve got physicality in different ways all over the field. We’ll bring it as a collective. The sum of our parts is going to be our strength.

“It’s all on the line. We lost the first Test and everyone wrote us off and we were under pressure.

“Under pressure English teams come back really well and the boys were unbelievably good on in Brisbane – a place where Australia don’t lose unless they are playing England. We are looking forward to it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England’s Lauren Hemp feels she is yet to hit top gear at Euro 2022

Lauren Hemp feels she is yet to hit top gear at Euro 2022 as England prepare for Wednesday’s quarter-final against Spain. The 21-year-old Manchester City winger, named PFA young player of the year in four of the last five seasons, went into this summer’s tournament being widely tipped to light it up.
SOCCER
newschain

Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England hammer South Africa in third ODI

Tammy Beaumont scored a stunning century as England took an 8-2 series lead with a 109-run victory over South Africa in the third one-day international at Leicester. In the sweltering heat, England stormed to their fifth-highest one-day international total after being put in to bat, and their 371 for seven proved too much for the Proteas.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Stormy#Cricket#Wallabies#Test#Sydney Cricket Ground#Cockerill#Aussie
newschain

Ben Stokes’ one-day international record as World Cup hero calls it a day

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday’s game against South Africa. The Test captain, whose astonishing performance in the final against New Zealand earned England their 2019 title, has been an integral figure in all formats for a decade but has determined that continuing to play all three is “unsustainable”.
SPORTS
newschain

England, Germany, Spain and Netherlands among Euro 2022 quarter-final line-up

Euro 2022 has reached the quarter-final stage with Europe’s big guns still in contention for glory. Hosts England, eight-times winners Germany, rising force Spain and reigning champions the Netherlands have safely negotiated their way to the knockout stage, Sarina Wiegman’s side and the Germans having done so impressively with 100 per cent records.
SPORTS
newschain

Iceland fail to follow France into Euro 2022 quarter-finals despite draw

Iceland failed to follow France into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 despite salvaging a 1-1 draw in their Group D clash in Rotherham. Melvine Malard scored after just 44 seconds for a much-changed French side, who had already secured their progress to the last eight after wins over Belgium and Italy.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
newschain

Belgium join Group D winners France in Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Belgium joined Group D winners France in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Italy at the Academy Stadium in Manchester. France went into their final group game already assured of top spot, but were denied a 100 per cent record by Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s injury-time penalty in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.
SOCCER
newschain

Belgium reach quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with narrow victory over Italy

Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time as Tine De Caigny’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory over Italy in their final group match of Euro 2022. A sluggish start under the blazing heat at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium saw few real...
SPORTS
newschain

Ives Serneels declares Belgium’s historic win over Italy a career highlight

Head coach Ives Serneels declared Belgium’s history-making win a career highlight after they advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Italy. Tine De Caigny sent the Red Flames through with a composed second-half strike, the Belgian defence...
SOCCER
newschain

London ‘will be hotter than Caribbean and Sahara’ amid emergency alert

London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar. The Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England. The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Gerwyn Price shakes off early troubles to reach World Matchplay second round

Gerwyn Price bounced back from an early deficit to punch his way into round two of the World Matchplay with a 10-8 victory over Martin Schindler in Blackpool. The world number two, who suffered a fractured hand in March, won the first leg with an immediate break before his German debutant opponent broke back with a 96 checkout in a 12-dart second leg.
SPORTS
newschain

Nasser Hussain: Joke schedule to blame for Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement

Nasser Hussain has criticised cricket’s “joke” schedule after lamenting Ben Stokes’ shock retirement from one-day internationals. Stokes, England’s Test captain, called time on the 50-over game at the age of 31 and just three years after playing a starring role in his country’s 2019 World Cup final success.
SPORTS
newschain

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

France has scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. With winds changing direction, authorities in south-western France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy