Georgia State

Georgia faith leaders ramp up get-out-the-vote efforts to counter racist, suppressive laws

MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Ann Clark
3d ago

Stop with the racist division. Drop boxes were supposed to be a temporary measure during COVID.They were never supposed to be permanent.Churches and organizations always had the ability to drive their members to the polls. Civic leaders always had the ability to educate voters.No wonder the channel has low ratings.

DaisyGreen
2d ago

Any church that actively participates in swaying Government elections or campaigning should lose any and all tax exemptions

Buffalo Soldier
3d ago

racist but record blacks voted during the primary how's exactly is this Jim crow democrats? Anyone?

