ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CCSD parents question why all schools aren’t getting security upgrades after $26M approved for Eldorado High

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064048_0ggSKgND00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents shared their concerns with 8 News Now Thursday after newly released documents showed hefty funds going towards security upgrades at two Clark County School District campuses.

New figures detail planned security upgrades at Eldorado High School costing more than $26 million and at Clark High School to the tune of nearly $100,000.

“It is very concerning,” CCSD parent Kamilah Bywaters said over this large chunk of funding only focused on two schools. “Parents want to know that their children are safe.”

She spoke out during Thursday’s CCSD Regular Board of Trustees meeting after information on the emergency security funding was listed on the July 14 agenda.

Documents showed the majority of the money at Eldorado High School going to secure campus fencing, CCTV camera upgrades a safe, single-entry door, and an alert system.

Clark High School is set to see similar changes, per CCSD documents.

The district calls this a ‘life safety necessity,’ citing violent events on campuses, like the recent attack and sexual assault on a teacher at Eldorado High School.

However, speaking as President, of Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators and Co-Chair for Education of the National Action Network, Las Vegas Chapter, Bywaters told 8 News Now she believes all Southern Nevada schools deserve the same treatment.

“It is important that funding is directed towards safety,” Bywaters said. “That is not a question or an argument, but it also needs to be equitable across our district.”

She said she hopes every student can feel comfortable in the classroom.

“How can we support all schools ensuring that all students, all staff,” Bywaters concluded. “All teachers have safe schools to come to.”

CCSD documents also added that each school building has ‘unique needs based on infrastructure and costs will vary.’

8 News Now reached out to the district for an itemized list of upgrades and expenses, but we were told this will stay confidential for now.

More information on the upgrades planned at Eldorado High School and Clark High School is provided below.

CCSD Emergency Security Upgrades information Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County mailed out initial real property tax bills over the weekend following a frenzy of residents working to correct their rate in late June. The confusion started after a viral social media post that showed some people paying a higher tax rate -- 8% versus 3% -- on their home because it wasn’t declared their primary residence. The post suggested that a resident had to show up in person to correct the rate or risk paying extra.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Education
8 News Now

Clark County to launch 1 October Memorial gallery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The effort to create a permanent 1 October memorial is moving one step closer with the launch of the 1 October Memorial gallery. Clark County will unveil a 1 October Memorial gallery for creative expressions on Monday, July 18. The public can view the gallery on the 1 October web-based app here.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Nevada DMV Urges Customers to Make Appointments Online

The Nevada DMV is again urging customers to skip the lines and schedule appointments online for free. “The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Goodwill of Southern Nevada hosting hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Goodwill of Southern Nevada is interviewing and hiring on the spot this Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Silverado Ranch location, located at 330 E Silverado Ranch Blvd. Dozens of positions are available at Goodwill stores as well as openings for...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black School#Infrastructure#Highschool#Eldorado High School#Clark High School#Cctv
8 News Now

Clark County still at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, according to CDC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County remains at “high” community level for COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And almost half the counties in Nevada have reached that designation, especially in the northwest portion of the state. Neighboring Nye and Lincoln counties remain at “medium” community level, along with California’s Inyo and San Bernardino counties. Most of Arizona is at “high” community level.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
8newsnow.com

Thousands of dollars worth of essentials distributed to Las Vegas homeless population

Las Vegas (KLAS)– Over $5,000 worth of backpacks filled with essential items were donated to those experiencing homelessness in Las Vegas. On Saturday, July 16 HomeAid Southern Nevada, a nonprofit founded in 2004, in partnership with CARE Complex distributed nearly 300 backpacks filled with items like soap, sunscreen, water bottles, and more, to those experiencing homelessness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy