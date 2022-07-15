ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Willamette Family takes OHA to court

By KLCC
klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wellness and recovery organization based in Eugene has filed suit against the Oregon Health Authority, over OHA’s efforts to recoup nearly $10 million in alleged overpayments. In its case filed with...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelundreport.org

Oregon And Rest Of The Country Launch New 988 Crisis Intervention Service

Oregonians in a mental health crisis have an easy new resource to get help: 988. On Saturday, the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launches to connect those who call, text or go online to counselors trained in helping people in a crisis. Counselors will be available 24 hours a day, every day of the week, and they’ll be bilingual, with services in English and Spanish. Counselors also will have interpreters for more than 150 other languages.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Community colleges in Oregon struggle with after-effects of the pandemic, uncertain economy and state support

Facing a $1.3 million budget deficit exacerbated by a sharp decline in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clackamas Community College last spring considered making cuts to programs like nursing and welding. The school narrowly avoided those cuts only because Congress approved pandemic relief dollars for community colleges and the state...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Measure 110 implementation frustrates local officials

A year after Measure 110 largely decriminalized drug use in Oregon, local officials are frustrated. Measure 110 reduces possession penalties for small amounts of heroin and other illegal drugs to fines. It also funds drug and alcohol treatment. At a July 12 symposium, leaders in Lincoln County addiction care criticized...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
klcc.org

J.H. Baxter and DEQ settle ahead of planned hearing

Ahead of a scheduled hearing in August, wood treatment company J.H. Baxter has agreed to pay $305,000 for environmental violations at its now-shuttered Eugene plant. The decision settles an agreement between J.H. Baxter and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, making the DEQ’s enforcement action and civil penalty final.
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon call center prepares for 988 suicide hotline rollout

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Saturday, Oregonians and people across the U.S. will have a quicker way to access mental health services when they’re in a crisis. “Easy to remember, easy to dial,” Dwight Holton, the Lines for Life CEO, said. All you have to do is call...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Willamette Family
KTVZ

Christine Drazan talks energy in Central Oregon

She says her vision for Oregon is much different then the policies of Kate Brown. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon County Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Department issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon County Fair between July 6 and July 11. LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the fair. Deputies focused on DUIIs, seatbelt violations and speeding among other things to prevent serious car crashes. Deputies also assisted Lane fire authority with calls for service in the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Boondoggle in Eugene

Shame on The Oregonian for buying into the Eugene track meet! (“Editorial: Lace up, Oregon. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is about to begin,” July 13.) You have bought the distortions and nonsense being spread by promoters. 1. Few Oregonians even care about the very minor sport of track and field. The same with most Americans. In checking with friends, none had even heard about it, and were not interested. Small sample size, but telling. 2. Like other Eugene track meets, this will do little for the Eugene area, and less for the state. We already are hearing about hotel price gouging. News reports have detailed restaurant workers losing out, as some outsiders do not tip. The large Eugene hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, is over capacity, and unable to properly serve those in need. 3. Taxpayers, without voting on it, are subsidizing this boondoggle. Wouldn’t the money be better spent on actual public benefit? Eugene and the state are experiencing rampant homelessness, increasing crime, dopers and drunks draining resources, poor quality schools, lack of medical care, etc. And we spend on a dead sport, with no real benefit!
EUGENE, OR
KXL

Second Gentleman In Oregon Friday

EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is in Oregon Friday. He joined Governor Kate Brown in Eugene for the first day of the World Championships. He also was with the Governor and members of the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health. The goal of...
EUGENE, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Developing: Concerns raised over Oregon's new release law

Senate Bill 48 (SB 48) became law July 1. The bill adjusts Oregon’s pretrial release system. SB 48 eliminates certain mandatory minimum-security amounts currently in statute and requires individualized assessments based on objective criteria when making release determinations and setting security, according to information posted on the Columbia County Facebook site.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 15

OHA report – July 14, 2022 – Cases: 1,233 new, 831,173 total; Deaths: 13 new, 7,897 total; Hospitalized: 458, 35 more than last week (7/06). CHW report – July 14m 2022 – New cases: 46; Active cases: 333; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,210.
COOS COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

J.H. Baxter to pay full fine for hazardous waste damage

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality settled with J.H. Baxter and Co., Incorporated on July 14 over a penalty for several hazardous waste and water quality violations. J.H. Baxter & Co., a Eugene-based wood preserving company, had a large fine imposed on it by the DEQ for...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy