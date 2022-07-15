ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's special visa program for Ukrainians to end, despite war raging on

By Tetiana Bogachenko, Senior Research Officer, Curtin University, Jaya A R Dantas, Deputy Chair, Academic Board; Dean International, Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of International Health, Curtin University, Olga Oleinikova, Senior Lecturer and Director of the SITADHub (Social Impact Technologies and Democracy Research Hub) in the School of Communication, University of Technology Sydney
 3 days ago

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ukraine this month, promising an extra A$100 million in military aid and pledging to help the country for “as long as it takes”.

So when a humanitarian visa program allowing Ukrainians to live and work in Australia was announced to end on July 14 , it caught many by surprise .

Such short-notice visa changes are an impossible challenge for Ukrainians facing the many complexities and stresses of fleeing the war. In response to these concerns, the deadline has since been extended , but only by two more weeks.

The decision to end the visa program is disappointing, given heavy fighting continues and the humanitarian crisis worsens .

While understanding there may be economic and other reasons for the visa program change, we hope the government considers exemptions and other alternatives to continue supporting displaced Ukrainians.

Worsening humanitarian crisis

Civilians continue to be killed and injured by Russian forces .

Houses, hospitals , schools and other infrastructure are being consistently damaged or destroyed.

Food production has been disrupted as there’s evidence Russian forces have placed landmines to contaminate agricultural areas , and stolen and set fire to Ukrainian grain harvests.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, about one third of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes.

More than nine million people – around a quarter of the country’s population – have had to seek refuge abroad. This has created the largest current refugee crisis in the world .

Several countries in Europe and other parts of the world opened their doors to host displaced Ukrainians. Poland remains at the top, sheltering more than 1.2 million refugees, while other popular destinations include Germany, Czech Republic, Italy, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia.

Why do Ukrainians choose Australia?

Australia is one of the most distant destinations offering shelter to displaced Ukrainians.

I (Olga) have researched and written a book on Eastern European migration to Australia, and am currently leading a project with the University of Technology Sydney on Ukrainian migration to Australia .

I’m undertaking a follow-up pilot study on the pathways to humanitarian protection for recent Ukrainian arrivals fleeing the war.

Unpublished preliminary results from my interviews reveal four main reasons why some Ukrainians choose Australia over very attractive humanitarian programs in countries like Poland, Germany and Norway.

These reasons are:

  • relatives and friends in Australia

  • distant location from war-torn Europe

  • attractive three-year humanitarian program (Europe offers one year)

  • job opportunities.

Anna Kolieda, one of the participants, escaped Ukraine and went to Germany before coming to Australia. She said:

I didn’t know much about the country. Except that it is safe, far away from other world, has beautiful landscapes and English like first language. It is also harder in Europe with jobs. But the very big factor was that I had a support from friends here. They invited me and were supporting on my way. [Settlement Services International] and government do a great job in providing help also, so it create a good start - I feel very comfortable on my second month here.

Australia’s response

Despite very few direct interests in the region, Australia has shown extraordinary support for Ukraine .

The Australian government has contributed over A$385 million in aid to date.

Support for Ukrainians in Australia is also strong on the ground. For example, the NSW Government has generously donated over 350 Opal travel cards to newly arrived Ukrainians, pre-loaded with money.

Settlement Services International , the Red Cross , other services, and the local Ukrainian community have organised airport pickups, hotel accommodation, food vouchers, and phone cards.

The Adult Migrant English Program and community groups have provided language instruction locally and free of charge. Such initiatives play a crucial role in speedily integrating them into Australia.

The impact of the visa program cut-off

Since February, Australia has granted more than 8,500 visas to Ukrainians . According to The Australian newspaper, around 4,100 of these people have accepted the offer and are now in the country.

Under the visa program , displaced Ukrainians can work, study, and access Medicare.

Because Ukrainians have to be physically in Australia to accept the visa offer, many people have had to hurriedly alter their travel plans to arrive before the deadline, creating a wave of disappointment, fear and pressure on those who had made plans for the coming months.

According to a survey by the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO) with over 530 responses, the key issues facing Ukrainians from the changes to Australia’s humanitarian visa program include:

  • having purchased tickets for a later date

  • delays trying to escape territories occupied by the Russian armed forces

  • waiting for passports or other key travel documents to be issued or updated

  • caring for sick relatives

  • men 18 - 60 years old not being permitted to leave the country due to martial law.

AAP reports there’s concern that displaced Ukrainians who miss the deadline will have to reside in Australia on tourist visas, with no ability to work or access to Medicare.

Gendered impacts of the war are another concern. As most of those fleeing Ukraine are women and children , there are numerous further issues affecting them, including: a fear of sexual violence, worry for husbands and sons left behind, lack of access to sexual and reproductive health, vulnerability to trafficking, and loss of livelihoods.

It’s crucial that support for Ukraine from Australia and other countries doesn’t get phased out as the war drags on.

Read more: Russia's Ukraine invasion is slowly approaching an inflection point. Is the West prepared to step up?

Jaya A R Dantas received funding from Healthways (The Health Promotion Foundation of Australia) to undertake intervention projects with refugee and migrant women. She has lived and worked in post-conflict countries and examines the gendered impact of conflict. She is the International SIG Convenor of the Public Health Association of Australia, President of Australian Graduate Women and is on the Global Gender Equality in Health Leadership Committee for Women in Global Health, Australia.

Tetiana Bogachenko is a member of the Ukrainian Association of Western Australia.

Olga Oleinikova does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

TheConversationAU

This is Australia's most important report on the environment's deteriorating health. We present its grim findings

Climate change is exacerbating pressures on every Australian ecosystem and Australia now has more foreign plant species than native, according to the highly anticipated State of the Environment Report released today. The report also found the number of listed threatened species rose 8% since 2016 and more extinctions are expected in the next decades. The document represents thousands of hours of work over two years by more than 30 experts. It’s a sobering read, but there are some bright spots. Australia has produced a national state of environment report every five years since 1995. They assess every aspect of Australia’s environment and...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Albanese under increasing pressure on COVID payment ahead of national cabinet's meeting on Monday

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics. Reflecting on a full week, Michelle and Caroline talk about the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Pacific leaders’ response to Australia’s new climate policy. At home, the government gave more detail about its September jobs summit, as the latest figures showed a drop in the unemployment rate from 3.9% to 3.5%. Caroline and Michelle also canvass the worsening COVID crisis and the pressure on the government over its resistance to re-introducing the $750-a-week payments for those isolating with COVID but without sick leave. This argument is intensifying ahead of the special national cabinet called for Monday, which will be briefed on a grim health situation. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Census data shows poorest seats voted Coalition; byelections or polls from four states

The Poll Bludger covered findings from the 2021 Census on June 30. The most striking finding was that the Coalition won the ten seats with the lowest household income at the federal election. These seats are all in regional Australia. This validates my pre-election article, in which I said that whites without a university education in regional areas would continue to move to the Coalition. Labor won this election owing to swings against the Coalition in the cities, but no regional seat changed hands, and those that came closest to changing were all Labor-held. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

Australia is getting a wellbeing budget: what we can – and can't – learn from New Zealand

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed Australia will follow Aotearoa New Zealand’s example and put wellbeing at the centre of the national budget. So what is a wellbeing budget? To understand that requires a short explanation of how Australia’s budget works now, and how wellbeing goals will change the process. Read more: Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia How the budget has worked till now Governments around the world budget in different ways....
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

COVID drugs in Australia: what's available and how to get them

With COVID case numbers expected to rise in Australia over the coming weeks and months there is significant concern the numbers of severely sick patients may overwhelm hospitals. Thankfully, over time we are learning more about COVID and now have a range of medicines that are effective in treating it, including antivirals. Which medicine a patient receives, if they even need one at all, will depend on the severity of their symptoms and whether they have any underlying health problems. Read more: How are Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australians reject discrimination that is based on religious belief: new research

Since the change of government at the May federal election, the fate of the contentious religious discrimination legislation remains unclear. There is bipartisan consensus that Commonwealth legislation should protect individuals of different faiths from discrimination in the workplace and elsewhere. But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not committed to a timeline to enact any new legislation. His government has also stepped away from controversial areas of this policy promoted under the Morrison government that focused on “religious freedoms”. The new government may be closer to the public mood. Read more: ...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

