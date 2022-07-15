ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarzana homeowner shoots at intruders who tried to rob home, LAPD says

 3 days ago
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A home invasion robbery attempt led to a homeowner opening fire at a group of suspects in Tarzana Thursday evening, according to police.

Los Angeles police said four suspects broke into a home in the 19500 block of Greenbriar Drive around 8:30 p.m.

At least one of the suspects was armed, but it's unknown if they shot at the homeowner. The homeowner, however, fired five times at the suspects, LAPD said.

No one was struck by gunfire or injured in the shooting.

The suspects ran from the scene. It's unclear if they managed to steal anything from the home.

Footage showed a glass door had been shattered during the incident.

Police were at the home investigating.

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Upland stabbing: Police

One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
UPLAND, CA
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

