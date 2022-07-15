Meet The Cast Of “Marriage”

The 2022 period drama Mr. Malcolm’s List, directed by Emma Holly Jones and written by Suzanne Allain, hit the theaters last July 1. The film is based on her novel of the same name and stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park, Zawe Ashton, and Theo James. Mr. Malcolm’s List is a movie about a young woman who falls in love with a man who seems perfect for her until she learns that he has a secret list of requirements for his future wife. The movie follows the young woman as she tries to figure out what the man is looking for, and whether or not she can meet his standards. Along the way, she discovers that the man is not as perfect as she thought he was and that his list is not as important as she thought it was. Ultimately, the movie is a story about finding true love and learning that perfection is overrated. Mr. Malcolm’s List is a charming and funny film that is sure to leave audiences smiling. Variety published a review of the film giving particular praise to its actors saying, “The deceptions and symmetries are standard, but this is the kind of movie that rises or falls on whether the actors can carry the duplicity — and the innocence — aloft. And the actors here are marvelous: tart, stylish, emotionally vibrant, never more knowing than when they’re being duped.” If you enjoyed the period drama as much as we did, here are five more period movies to watch that revolve around themes of romance, friendship, family relationships, and feminism.
Comments / 0