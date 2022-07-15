ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Cast Of “Marriage”

By A.E. Oats
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new BBC drama stars heavyweight performers and an excellent crew behind the camera. Titled Marriage, the show is created by Stefan Golaszewski, who is best known for his work on the BAFTA-winning sitcom Him & Her. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch:...

Deadline

‘One True Loves’ Helmer Andy Fickman To Direct & Produce Fish-Out-Of-Water Pic ‘My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andy Fickman (One True Loves) will direct the fish-out-of-water feature My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star for Brick Lane Pictures, Convoke Media, Film Roman and Kranzmedia—also producing through his Oops Doughnuts Productions banner. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, though it’s said to be in the vein of titles like Billy Elliot, Waking Ned Devine and About a Boy. Fickman wrote the script with his wife, Kristen Gura Fickman. Brandon Evans (Big Bear) will produce for the Ireland-based Brick Lane Pictures, along with Todd Slater for Convoke (King of Killers), Steve Waterman...
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Mr. Malcolm’s List”

The 2022 period drama Mr. Malcolm’s List, directed by Emma Holly Jones and written by Suzanne Allain, hit the theaters last July 1. The film is based on her novel of the same name and stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park, Zawe Ashton, and Theo James. Mr. Malcolm’s List is a movie about a young woman who falls in love with a man who seems perfect for her until she learns that he has a secret list of requirements for his future wife. The movie follows the young woman as she tries to figure out what the man is looking for, and whether or not she can meet his standards. Along the way, she discovers that the man is not as perfect as she thought he was and that his list is not as important as she thought it was. Ultimately, the movie is a story about finding true love and learning that perfection is overrated. Mr. Malcolm’s List is a charming and funny film that is sure to leave audiences smiling. Variety published a review of the film giving particular praise to its actors saying, “The deceptions and symmetries are standard, but this is the kind of movie that rises or falls on whether the actors can carry the duplicity — and the innocence — aloft. And the actors here are marvelous: tart, stylish, emotionally vibrant, never more knowing than when they’re being duped.” If you enjoyed the period drama as much as we did, here are five more period movies to watch that revolve around themes of romance, friendship, family relationships, and feminism.
Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2022

If you would have told me a year ago that not only would HBO Max be watchable in the near future, but it would be one of the best overall streaming services out there, I would have called you crazy. And yet, it’s true. Despite starting at rock bottom relative to its competition, HBO Max has actually grown into one of the most reliable streamers out there, with one of the most expansive and varied libraries of content to choose from. It’s a complete 180 from where it was at launch and one of the unlikeliest media comeback stories that we’ve seen in a while. With the entire enterprise upended by Warner Bros’ handoff to Discovery of all things, we might as well enjoy it while we can, because things are doubtless going to change as we go forward.
Caravaggio
Person
Nicola Walker
‘Dune: Part Two’ Has Begun Production With Expanded Cast Including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, And Christopher Walken

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two has begun production, reports Business Wire. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part One, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the story of Dune was split into two movies. Throughout 2022 so far, the cast for Dune: Part Two has grown with Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub being added to the film. The returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
Meet The Cast Of “Inside Man”

Media giants BBC and Netflix are collaborating on a new TV show that promises an intriguing storyline, excellent showrunners, and most importantly, a cool list of cast members. The show’s title is Inside Man, and it’s going to be run behind the scenes by Emmy-nominated director Paul McGuigan. McGuigan previously worked on shows like Sherlock and Lucky Number. Not much is known about what Inside Man is specifically about, but here’s a brief description from What’s On Netflix: “A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way…” Given that intriguing premise, it’s only fitting that an impressive lineup of performers should breathe life into the show’s storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors performing on the show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC and Netflix TV show Inside Man.
‘Dark Winds’ Finale, Dr. Pol’s 200th Milestone, History of the Colosseum, ‘Blood & Treasure’

AMC’s mystery series Dark Winds reaches a tense conclusion. The Incredible Dr. Pol celebrates its 200th episode of animal care with a two-hour retrospective. The History Channel brings Rome’s Colosseum back to life in an eight-part docuseries. After three years, the action-adventure romp Blood & Treasure returns, moving from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season.
Introverted dog party goes viral

“My dog is an introvert, so we went for a meeting of likeminded dogs,” reads text overlaying a video posted by Instagram user @qilasinsta last week. “This is what happened.”
“The Fifth Element” Turns 25 In 2022

The Fifth Element is one of those rare science fiction movies that gets better with age. Released in 1997, it’s still considered a classic by many fans and critics. In 2022, it will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and it’s the perfect time for a rewatch of the classic science fiction film. But first, a refresher for those who may be having a hard time recalling the plot of the movie: The Fifth Element tells the story of a world that is threatened by a powerful alien force. In order to save the world, humanity must find and activate a mysterious “fifth element” that will help them defeat the aliens. The movie stars Bruce Willis as Korben, and Milla Jovovich as the beautiful Leeloo who joins forces with the humans to help save the world. The Fifth Element is a visually stunning film, with groundbreaking special effects and action sequences that are still impressive today.
An Escape Artist Rates Movies on Their Realism

Escape artists are fun to watch, aren’t they? They’re even better in the movies since it looks like they can do pretty much anything when it comes to defying death and escaping rooms and situations that might be the end of anyone else. But there are quite a few times when movie magic tends to make things look a little more realistic than they actually are, and this can lead to a lot of people thinking that certain situations are easy enough to get out of that it might be fun to try. Yeah, that’s not a great idea in any situation since the truth is that a person needs to be trained to make these feats work. The escape artist featured in this clip makes it pretty clear that the way he looks, the way he acts, and everything he does is made to draw the attention of the audience away from what he’s about to do, and a lot of times it is bound to work. There are a lot of factors that go into the art of the escape, but plenty of them are tricks that people don’t know to look for when watching someone perform.
“Good Will Hunting” Turns 25 In 2022

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since Good Will Hunting was released in theaters. The film has become a classic and is often cited as one of the best movies of all time. It’s no wonder, either – the story is powerful, the acting is excellent, and the directing is top-notch. In 2022, Good Will Hunting will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and we think it’s time for a rewatch. But first, a refresher for those whose cinema memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be: Good Will Hunting tells the story of Will Hunting (played by Matt Damon), a young man from working-class Boston who has a gift for mathematics. When his talent is discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), Will is encouraged to apply himself and attend college. However, Will is reluctant to change his ways, and instead prefers to spend his days working as a janitor at MIT. When Lambeau sets Will up with a therapist, Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), Will finally begins to open up and deal with the demons from his past. Reviews of Good Will Hunting have been overwhelmingly generous especially during its release. A review from Robin Holabird wrote: “While Damon and Affleck clearly feel at home with each other in familiar surroundings during Good Will Hunting, their story relies on heart more than location since caring and friendship taking precedence.” Good Will Hunting is a moving story about hope, redemption, and the power of friendship. On its 25th anniversary this year, here are a few reasons the movie should be celebrated again as a filmmaking icon:
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ronald Peet

Ronald Peet has more than a decade of professional acting experience to his name. Although he hasn’t become a household name just yet, it isn’t due to a lack of talent. Throughout his career, Ronald has proven that he has what it takes to be a star, and he’s looking forward to any opportunity he gets to shine. The good news is that one of those opportunities is on the way. Ronald is currently filming an upcoming TV series called Bad Monkey. An official release date for the show hasn’t been made public, but it seems likely that the show will debut at some point in 2023. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ronald Peet.
Here’s Why Will Ferrell Could be a Great Barbie Villain

Will Ferrell makes a very convincing villain, albeit a goofy one that has to be over the top to be effective. But if one is being honest, anything that he does, that’s not dramatic, kind of puts him over the top in a big way. This appears to be the niche that Ferrell fits into since it’s the type of role he’s played whether he’s been the protagonist or the villain over the years, and it appears to be the type of role that people expect to see him playing whenever he shows up. But to think about him being attached to the upcoming Barbie movie makes one think that he’s going to be kind of a goofy villain, perhaps slightly less crazy than he was in Zoolander as Mugatu. Barbie is, after all, not quite as nuts as Zoolander, but it could be that Ferrell might find a role in the Barbie movie that could leave just as big of an impression. There isn’t a whole lot known at this time, but the fact that casting for this movie has been moving right along is giving a lot of people ideas of what might happen once the movie is released.
“Signs” Turns 20 In 2022

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Signs hit theaters. The movie was a smash hit and is still considered one of the best horror movies of all time. It’s no surprise that it spawned so many memes and has become a cult classic. For those who need to remember what the movie is exactly about, here’s a brief description of the film’s plot: Signs is about a family who lives on a farm in Pennsylvania. The father, played by Mel Gibson, is a former Episcopal priest who has lost his faith. His wife has died, and he’s raising his two children alone. One night, strange crop circles start appearing in the fields around their farm. As the family starts to investigate, they realize that aliens are responsible for the crop circles. They also realize that the aliens are planning to invade Earth. The family must find a way to stop the aliens before it’s too late. Signs has been mostly positively reviewed during its premiere. In These Times wrote about the film: “Signs is a tense experience; even the opening credits lunge at your throat with orchestral shrieks. It may one day reveal itself as a minor classic, a new Invasion of the Body Snatchers for the manufactured scare of its day. Both films accrue suggestiveness in local miniature; if Thornton Wilder ever staged an intimate version of Independence Day, it would probably look a lot like this.” Time Out wrote: “Shyamalan is technically a superb film-maker, for all that he’s picked up most of his tricks from Spielberg and Hitchcock. The teasing first hour or so tingles with eerie suggestion and ominous disquiet. The film gets darker as the weight of what’s transpiring hits home. The climax is pure horror – basement black. Of course, they blow it, big time. The denouement’s an embarrassment and you hate yourself for being sucked in. But Mel did warn us.”
Why Documentaries Are So Important

When we think of documentary movies, we typically think of true crime, nature, politics, space explorations, and everything in between. Movies that explore reality date all the way back to the earliest forms of cinema, and have grown in subject matter tenfold through the decades. Although not for everybody, even those who find documentaries boring have to admit that there are some titles that elevate the art form. Although eating popcorn and taking some much due time away from life to have fun is not really compatible with documentaries, non-fiction films are actually very important. But it’s not hard to see why some filmgoers skip nonfiction. I think the main ethical issues that have arisen in the twenty-first century for documentary filmmaking have been the types of popular documentaries that allow an agenda and perhaps a bias start to overtake the entire narrative and message of their films. Michael Moore and Morgan Spurlock are two such examples of filmmakers who are effective at driving home a message but the end result is ripe for dissection from critics who do not agree with their stance. As Patricia Aufderheide points out, “documentary filmmakers have largely depended on individual judgment, guidance from executives, and occasional conversations at film festivals and on listservs.” In some respects, this counteracts the pioneering goals and films from genre icons like Errol Morris and Steve James because contemporary filmmakers seem to execute a film’s narrative to pander to one side or to fill popular demand. But whatever problems recent documentaries may have, the history of documentary film is certainly important as there are countless titles that elevate what it means to be human and exist in the world. Let’s explore why documentaries are important.
