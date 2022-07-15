Meet The Cast Of “Marriage”

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Signs hit theaters. The movie was a smash hit and is still considered one of the best horror movies of all time. It’s no surprise that it spawned so many memes and has become a cult classic. For those who need to remember what the movie is exactly about, here’s a brief description of the film’s plot: Signs is about a family who lives on a farm in Pennsylvania. The father, played by Mel Gibson, is a former Episcopal priest who has lost his faith. His wife has died, and he’s raising his two children alone. One night, strange crop circles start appearing in the fields around their farm. As the family starts to investigate, they realize that aliens are responsible for the crop circles. They also realize that the aliens are planning to invade Earth. The family must find a way to stop the aliens before it’s too late. Signs has been mostly positively reviewed during its premiere. In These Times wrote about the film: “Signs is a tense experience; even the opening credits lunge at your throat with orchestral shrieks. It may one day reveal itself as a minor classic, a new Invasion of the Body Snatchers for the manufactured scare of its day. Both films accrue suggestiveness in local miniature; if Thornton Wilder ever staged an intimate version of Independence Day, it would probably look a lot like this.” Time Out wrote: “Shyamalan is technically a superb film-maker, for all that he’s picked up most of his tricks from Spielberg and Hitchcock. The teasing first hour or so tingles with eerie suggestion and ominous disquiet. The film gets darker as the weight of what’s transpiring hits home. The climax is pure horror – basement black. Of course, they blow it, big time. The denouement’s an embarrassment and you hate yourself for being sucked in. But Mel did warn us.”

