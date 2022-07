Nvidia announced that Corsair will integrate the former’s Broadcast app into its iCue and Elgato software this week, including the Elgato Wave Link and Elgato Camera Hub. In order to take advantage of this new integration, according to the official Nvidia (opens in new tab) blog post, you’ll need a compatible headset, microphone or camera, and an Nvidia RTX GPU. The Corsair integrations of the app mean you won't need to run the app, instead simply enabling the features from the software itself when using a Corsair headset.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO