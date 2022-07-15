ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: pump up the volume – for the First Night of the Proms

By Alexi Duggins, Hollie Richardson, Henry Wong, Graeme Virtue and Simon Wardell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

BBC Proms: First Night of the Proms

7.15pm, BBC Two

The Beeb’s eight-week classical music season kicks off, with Clive Myrie hosting the opening night from the Royal Albert Hall. Put the volume up for the next 90 minutes: the BBC Symphony Orchestra is joined by the BBC Symphony Chorus and Crouch End Festival Chorus, with a quartet of soloists, to perform Verdi’s Requiem. Hollie Richardson

One Question

8pm, Channel 4

Claudia Winkleman has just one solitary question for father-and-daughter team Phil and Jess to answer in order to win £100,000: “What is south?” But things are never as simple as they seem … They have 20 potential answers to eliminate. Then sisters On-May and On-Yee face their own question: “What is red?” HR

Canada’s Drag Race

10pm, BBC Three

It’s time to welcome another cohort of queens into our lives, as Canada’s third season of Drag Race launches tonight. First up, the contestants must turn a streetwear look into catwalk couture in a design challenge – and face the lip-sync battle if they fail to impress. HR

Young Rock

8pm, Sky Comedy

In tonight’s double bill of Dwayne Johnson’s sitcom, Ata tells a teenage Dwayne the story of how she met his father, Rocky. Then there’s a flashback to Texas 1996, to Dwayne’s first World Wrestling Federation match, where he has to learn how to win over a hostile crowd. It is narratively justified by his present-day self facing off against a rival in his presidential bid. Alexi Duggins

They’re back … Josh Widdicombe, Adam Hills and Alex Brooker on The Last Leg. Photograph: Photographer Ian Derry/Ian Derry / Channel 4

The Last Leg

10pm, Channel 4

Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are back, serving up more irreverent takes on current affairs and the week’s most viral stories. With the world in its current state, it’s a necessary tonic. For tonight’s season opener, the ever-demure Miriam Margolyes is on the couch. Henry Wong

Avoidance

10.55pm, BBC One

As the sharply written breakup sitcom reaches its finale, Jonathan (Romesh Ranganathan) comes face to face with Death. Thankfully, it is just the manager of the zombie-themed hotel he has reluctantly booked for his son’s birthday. Juicy blood-burgers are on the menu, along with freakouts, fist fights and feelings. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

High-flying romance … Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photograph: Album/Alamy

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021) , 10.05am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere
In the third standalone film of Tom Holland’s iteration, we get not one, not two, but three Peter Parkers, as Spidey gets tangled up in Marvel’s new multiverse story arc. With his real identity exposed, Peter hopes a spell from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will sort out the negative impact it is having on girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best mate Ned (Jacob Batalon). But when supervillains from other universes start appearing, he attempts to fix them too. Guest spots from ex-Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield add comedy and pathos to the action, while director Jon Watts retains the youthful, homespun feel that distinguishes this superhero from his fellow Avengers. Simon Wardell

Don’t Make Me Go (Hannah Marks, 2022), Amazon Prime Video
Terminal illness bringing together family members isn’t a hugely original concept, but Hannah Marks’s drama delivers nice tweaks to the formula – and in John Cho and Mia Isaac has leads who wholly convince. When he is diagnosed with a bone tumour in his head that may kill him, California single father Max (Cho) decides to take 15-year-old daughter Wally (Isaac) on a road trip to his school reunion in New Orleans – and secretly introduce her to the mother who abandoned her as a baby. Teenage and parental issues overlap in a warm-hearted tale. SW

Live sport

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: Northern Ireland v England 7.30pm, BBC One. Concluding match of Group A at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

