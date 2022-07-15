ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs won’t comply with states attempting to investigate patients seeking abortion services

By Kendall Balchan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeking to voice clear support for women who may come to the area from a neighboring state hostile to women’s reproductive rights, the Palm Springs City Council Thursday evening gave its unanimous support to a measure declaring the city a safe spot for reproductive freedom. The move follows...

Carol Nichols
3d ago

They shoukd great rid of the crack and homeless in bus. shelters before taking on other causes and issues. A really third rate destination for uninformed tourists and other detritus.

3
Rudy
3d ago

So Palm Springs, and soon the entire state of California, has become a sanctuary for women who want to kill their own offspring. Nice 👍

3
 

