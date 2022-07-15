Colorful rainbows spotted across Las Vegas after rainfall
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainfall came down along several portions of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Henderson experienced a severe thunderstorm warning bringing with strong winds.
8 News Now viewers were quick to send in storm damage, rainfall pictures, and video.
Colorful rainbows and double rainbows were also reported across the valley hours after the storm.
Here’s a look at several pictures sent in from residents across the valley.
Viewers are welcome to send in videos and pictures to PIX@8newsnow.com whenever weather hits.
