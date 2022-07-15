ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorful rainbows spotted across Las Vegas after rainfall

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainfall came down along several portions of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Henderson experienced a severe thunderstorm warning bringing with strong winds.

8 News Now viewers were quick to send in storm damage, rainfall pictures, and video.

Colorful rainbows and double rainbows were also reported across the valley hours after the storm.

Here’s a look at several pictures sent in from residents across the valley.

    Rainbow pictures from our front and backyard in Centennial Hills. Leigh Ann Szymczak
    Rainbow in Centennial Hills (Credit: Laurel Schultz)
  • Double Rainbow in the NW Valley – Farm and Bradley
    North Las Vegas at Gowan and Scott Robinson
    Rainbow behind West Gate Hotel (Robert S.)
    North Las Vegas double rainbow at Gowan and Scott Robinson.
    Double rainbow Ann and 95 area

Viewers are welcome to send in videos and pictures to PIX@8newsnow.com whenever weather hits.

