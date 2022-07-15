Colorful rainbows spotted across Las Vegas after rainfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainfall came down along several portions of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Henderson experienced a severe thunderstorm warning bringing with strong winds.

8 News Now viewers were quick to send in storm damage, rainfall pictures, and video.

Colorful rainbows and double rainbows were also reported across the valley hours after the storm.

Here’s a look at several pictures sent in from residents across the valley.

Rainbow pictures from our front and backyard in Centennial Hills. Leigh Ann Szymczak

Rainbow in Centennial Hills (Credit: Laurel Schultz)

Double Rainbow in the NW Valley – Farm and Bradley

North Las Vegas at Gowan and Scott Robinson

Rainbow behind West Gate Hotel (Robert S.)

North Las Vegas double rainbow at Gowan and Scott Robinson.

Double rainbow Ann and 95 area

