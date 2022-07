Two motorists remained in custody Friday following a chase through Vista and San Marcos during which the suspects allegedly tossed drugs out of their car window. Deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Drive and Sierra Verde Drive in Vista at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Park.

