ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dogs at LA animal shelters go weeks, months without walks

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rG1h5_0ggS2Xq900

Investigation says dogs at LA Animal Shelters go weeks, months without walks 03:31

A new investigation and many social media posts has spotlighted a disturbing trend that has been going on at Los Angels animal shelters.

Many dogs currently living at LA shelters like the Chesterfield Square Animal Shelter in South LA are going weeks and sometimes months without going for walks or getting time to be outside, the Los Angeles Times reported in a spotlight investigation.

CBSLA visited the Chesterfield shelter and talked to Agnes Sibal, the public information director for LA Animal Services.

Sibal did not deny the facts reported by the LA Times investigation. Sibal said that the report doesn't tell the complete story though.

"All the animals - dogs - in our shelter get daily enrichment," Sibal said. "That doesn't necessarily mean they get walked everyday. However they do get some form of exercise and interaction with volunteers or staff."

She also claimed that the shelter's staff is mindful of the dogs needing attention and care even though they remain in their kennels for weeks or months.

"There are instances where it's behavioral issues where they pose a danger to themselves or other animals or staff and volunteers where they may go for weeks not being able to get walked. Or if they're part of an evidence case," Sibal said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTIGa_0ggS2Xq900
Cash, a Pitbull who lives at the Chesterfield Square shelter in South LA, hasn't been outside of his kennel in eight months. CBSLA/Dharmas_Dogs

There are roughly 300 dogs currently living at the South LA shelter, interim general manager at Animal Services Annette Ramirez told the LA Times.

Volunteers who walk the dogs at LA animal shelters shared some videos recently of dogs who haven't been walked.

Dogs like Thor, a gray Pitbull mix, had to be carried out of his kennel by staff members and volunteers when it was time to go out for a walk after spending almost two months inside a cage with coming out, according to an Instagram post by a volunteer.

But others like Cash are also enclosed in their kennels for months because they're part of a court case.

The LA Times investigation stated that LA animal shelters are hamstrung by staffing shortages and an increase in population. It is volunteers who do a majority of the physical activity with the dogs.

The amount of Dogs at the Chesterfield shelter went up by 30-percent in May, according to the LA Times.

A local animal rescue activist told CBSLA Political Reporter Tom Wait that it's a collective responsibility for all pet owners to help end the suffering.

"I think all of us in rescue are doing our best. Do I think it's awful for a dog to sit in a kennel and not get walked? Absolutely it should be against the law," Melissa Baclear, who runs Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue, said to Wait. "But the public needs to start taking responsibility... spay and neuter their dogs, they need to stop buying dogs and giving them up. The shelters can only do so much."

A spokesperson for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said that Los Angeles' no-kill shelter policy is part to blame as well for the congestion of dogs at shelters.

In addition, people are also forced to have to leave their dogs at shelters due to living constraints and costs.

On Saturday July 16th, the Pasadena Humane Society shelter will be hosting a free adoption day at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena.

For more information on the adoption event, click here.

Comments / 10

Heather Munoz
3d ago

So does my neighbor's dog that lives in a tiny space in the yard never able to stretch her legs once while being completely ignored in the brutal heat incarcerated. There's a house full of kids and no one has compassion for their animals.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Adoptable dogs from Tails to the Wind

Animal shelters across Los Angeles are experiencing max capacity issues. Nini Garabetian, the founder of Tails to the Wind, joined us live to discuss how this issue is impacting shelters and rescue centers. Nini also shared information on three cute dogs that are available for adoption through the organization. Visit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

MyLA311, LADWP inundated with reports of water waste

All patience with water wasters has completely dried up in Los Angeles.A new report says Los Angeles' MyLA311 system has received 1,643 reports of water waste or people violating irrigation rules in the first six month of this year — more than double the number from the first half of last year.The data was compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. The reporter further showed that there were 589 reports of water waste or other violations made to the MyLA311 system in June alone, up from 314 in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Asian woman hit with racism while at concert at Irvine Amphitheater

An Orange County woman told CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Rina Nakano that she was the victim of hate-filled speech at a concert.Catt Phan was attending a Halsey concert at the Irvine Fivepoint Amphitheater with her friend when a group of people of bumped into them.Phan said the concert was what she expected until the group of drunk people directly behind her started stepping and bumping into them. After the group spilled alcohol on Phan and her friend, she confronted the group. Phan said she was expecting a simple "sorry" but instead received hate-filled speech."I hear her say, '(expletive) these Asian (expletives)....
IRVINE, CA
dailybruin.com

World’s largest wildlife crossing begins construction in Los Angeles

This post was updated July 17 at 11:15 p.m. After a decade of planning, the world’s largest wildlife crossing broke ground in Los Angeles. Supported by a grant from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation, the crossing will be a habitat incorporated overpass allowing wildlife to cross 10 lanes of freeway on U.S. Highway 101. Construction began on Earth Day this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Rescue Dog#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#La Animal Shelters#The Los Angeles Times#La Animal Services#La Times
News Channel 3-12

Jonathan Sharkey Memorial Walkway dedication held along the beach in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A new memorial walkway honors a late city council member and former mayor of Port Hueneme. Jonathon Sharkey's grandson did the honors by cutting the ribbon along the walkway on Sunday afternoon. The memorial walkway extends from the Fishing Pier to the Wharf Flag Pavilion on Market St. Sharkey was a musician, so The post Jonathan Sharkey Memorial Walkway dedication held along the beach in Port Hueneme appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
CBS LA

Maná adds two October shows to LA residency at the Forum

Maná announced Monday it has added two new dates to their residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.The shows additional shows will be held on October 21 and 22.These new shows are announced on the heels of two sold-out performances this past weekend, with Joe Walsh joining the band for a surprise performance. "We grew up listening to iconic American bands and today we are so excited to present someone that we admire greatly and responsible for mega  hits like Rocky Mountain Way and Life in the Fast Lane –- Joe Walsh!" Maná frontman Fher Olvera announced.Tickets for the October shows start at $35 and will go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Jasmina Hinovic

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

21 dogs from defunct Military Mutts Ranch in Aguanga impounded

A kennel catering to the military in Riverside County has been shut down, and 21 dogs that were being kept there were impounded by animal control officers.Twenty-one dogs were seized Thursday from the defunct Military Mutts Ranch kennel on Cowboy Country Trail, south of Highway 371, in Aguanga, a facility that catered to servicemembers heading off for long deployments. Unsanitary conditions were found at the kennel, which failed an inspection late last year, was found to be over its limit of dogs allowed, and a malnourished horse was found dead on the property, leading to the non-renewal of the owner's...
AGUANGA, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in Lancaster

Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in the Antelope Valley, authorities said Sunday. The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 in Lancaster, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company. The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend. Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday. The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct. The climbers eventually made their way down […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy