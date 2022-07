Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The first reading of a proposed Intergovernmental Agreement with the South Suburban Land Bank and Development Authority (SSLBDA) occurred at the July 5 Park Forest Village Board Meeting. The agreement is designed to expedite the assignment of vacant and blighted residential properties to the Land Bank so they can be restored and placed back on the tax rolls under new ownership. The final reading will occur on August 8.

PARK FOREST, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO