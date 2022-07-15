Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Sarah Webb
ForConstructionPros.com
 5 days ago

www.forconstructionpros.com

ForConstructionPros.com

Rental Software Evolves for Web Commerce and Supply Chain Constraints

Business software and e-commerce tools aimed specifically at the rental industry are making important leaps in sophistication—the leap to the cloud, the leap to artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid evolution in supply chain management sophistication. Here, we catch up with leadership of Point of Rental, Quipli and e-commerce upstart...
SOFTWARE
UPI News

USPS revs up electric truck purchase after intense pressure

July 20 (UPI) -- Responding to public scrutiny and a lawsuit, the U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it will more than double its original plan to replace aging mail trucks with electric vehicles, raising the number from 10% of its fleet to 40%. The USPS announcement increases the number of...
INDUSTRY
ForConstructionPros.com

Hot Mix Pavement Industry News

Torgerson’s LLC added to Schwarze Trusted Dealer Network. Schwarze Industries LLC is proud to welcome and announce the addition of our newest dealer, Torgerson’s LLC to our Schwarze Trusted Dealer Network. Effective immediately, Torgerson’s will be providing Sales, Service and Parts for Schwarze products in the state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
ForConstructionPros.com

Does A Labor Strike in Chicago Signal Big Changes for Industry?

The local Chicago 150 chapter International Union of Operating Engineers went on strike almost two months ago. Since it went into effect, municipal construction projects of varying sizes have been delayed or put on hold entirely due to the halt in material production. Simultaneously, the men and women of the union went to the picket lines, sacrificing the regular pay they depend upon. This all in response to what their leadership describes as "unfair labor practices" by the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association (CAAPA), a consortium made up of the 3 separate companies Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials, and Lafarge Holcim, which collectively operate 35 quarries across Illinois.
ECONOMY

