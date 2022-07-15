ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in fatal Sherwood crash that killed 2 girls not facing charges

By Michaela Bourgeois
 3 days ago
Two girls, 11 and 16, were hit and killed by a driver in a Sherwood neighborhood, February 21, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A driver will not face charges after a deadly crash in Sherwood that killed two young girls in February, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Investigators believe the driver lost consciousness at the wheel of his car while driving, causing the car to drift across lanes and hit the girls, who were 11 and 16, before crashing into a tree and a fence.

The girls were hit shortly before 7 p.m. at SW Edy Road and SW Trailblazer Place. Authorities said officers were at the scene within 2 minutes, but despite the best efforts of all the emergency responders who arrived, the pair died at the scene.

While the DA’s office said they could not find a cause for the medical event, investigators said the car showed no evidence of steering or braking. According to authorities, records show the driver was not using his phone at the time.

“While the specific medical condition that caused a lack of consciousness remains unknown, the available evidence does not support criminal charges and points to the conclusion that this is a tragic accident,” the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

Six different police agencies were also involved in the investigation.

Joseph Tucker
3d ago

Any feelings of rage, loss, or injustice are understandable. At the same time, what gain is there in compounding the pain of this tragic event by prosecuting the driver? Holding onto those feelings affects you and not the driver.

brennansampson44
22h ago

One of the victims was one of my best friends. I wish I could say I’m ok with this. And that I thought it was fair but I’m still so sick from grief that I just hate the fact that their passings are now about the driver. I can’t be the one to say what is fair especially not legally or anything but I just hope through all this people remeber this isn’t “ a case” or a right or wrong argument. Because the FACT is that 2 people with lives. One of which I was lucky enough to be in are now dead. I just wanted to remind whoever may need it that this is still a thing. I don’t care that the trial is over that does not mean any justice or injustice has happened. Justice to me is remembering their beautiful souls and not turning it into a headline I know there are a lot of good people out there. But even those people can be clouded by news sources and other things. Anyways this is my rant, now public for all of you. I love you Elli <3

Reply


