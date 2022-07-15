Warm up for the season

The River City Shootout between Decatur and Austin is not on the football schedule until Aug. 26.

Football fans at Point Mallard on Thursday got a little bit of a sneak preview.

Austin beat Decatur, 36-10, to win the big-school championship at the 7on7 competition hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Austin quarterback De’Air Young threw four touchdown passes in the championship game.

“I was proud of how we competed,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “Any time you have the opportunity to compete it’s a chance to make you better. I thought we took advantage of that opportunity today.”

Last week, Austin lost in the finals to Sparkman in the Huntsville 7on7.

The FCA 7on7 has turned into one of the biggest summer events for area high school football teams. At least 20 schools were represented. Several schools had varsity and junior varsity teams competing. There was competition on six different fields from 9 a.m. until late in the afternoon.

Other local teams competing were Hartselle, Priceville, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Clements, Ardmore, Elkmont and East Limestone.

Deshler took the small-school championship over Haleyville. Hartselle won the junior varsity competition.

The rules of 7on7 football are pretty simple. The offense has a quarterback, a snapper and five receivers. The defense plays with seven pass defenders. There are no linemen in the game. Quarterbacks have only a few seconds to throw the ball before the whistle is blown ending the play. There’s no blocking, tackling or kicking. Defenders simply touch the ball carrier to end the play. The players wear helmets and no shoulder pads.

Touchdowns are six points. Each team follows a touchdown with a two-point conversion. The defense is awarded two points for stopping the offense short of a first down and forcing a possession change. An interception gives the defense an extra point.

Not all people like 7on7 football. Some call it fake football, but as Perkins points out, any time there’s a football on a field, there’s going to be competition. Judging by the effort displayed on a hot July day, the competition meant a lot to the players and coaches.

Teams competed in pool play in the morning. The results set the bracket for the afternoon championship competition. Austin advanced with wins over Jasper, 39-20, and in the semifinals over East Limestone, 37-6.

East Limestone under first-year head coach Clint Woodfin was a bit of a surprise to advance to the semifinals. The Indians beat Hartselle in the quarterfinals without either offense scoring. East Limestone got eight points for four stops of Hartselle. The Tigers had seven points based on three stops and an interception.

Hartselle was expected to be a contender for the championship after winning a 7on7 competition at UAB earlier this summer.

Decatur advanced to the finals using the quarterback combination of seniors Ellis Dickman and Mac Hillis to record wins over Florence, 19-11, and Huntsville, 25-9.

Next week is All-Star Week in Montgomery and no football activities are allowed. Teams can lift weights and work on conditioning. After next week, teams have one more week of summer workouts before the first day of fall practice on Aug. 1. The first games of the season can be played on Aug. 18.

