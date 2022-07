LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is doing its part to make sure your child is prepared for the upcoming school year. The department, in partnership with the Lexington Police Foundation, has more thank 100 backpacks full of school supplies to be given away at an event July 30. Fore the department, it’s important to have a positive community presence, and support students with the tools they need to succeed.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO