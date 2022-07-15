ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk.

In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.

“The impaired driver, who could barely stand up, was lucky that his decision to drink and drive didn’t take a life that day,” the Minnesota Office of Public Safety said.

A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely would have passed out by that point, KMSP-TV reported. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC that exceeds .40% is potentially fatal and puts the person at risk of slipping into a coma.

“OMG! How did he even find his keys!?!?” one person wrote on Facebook in response to the Minnesota Office of Public Safety’s post.

WGAU

Rapper Kodak Black arrested in South Florida on oxycodone charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, authorities said. Black, 25, of Miramar, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WGAU

Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state's 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state's ban in place, for now.
LOUISIANA STATE
