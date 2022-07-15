ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Community association making residents pay up to $1,600 for turf conversion

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M502E_0ggRsk3600

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Desert Shores community is getting ready to comply with the mandatory turf conversion, but many residents are not in favor of what they are hearing.

The board’s most effective option for the turf conversion is costing homeowners in the community hundreds of dollars and sparking a lot of questions.

“They want us to take it out and put a low water desert landscape which actually makes it hotter,” said Jean Zei.

Zei has been a Desert Shores resident since 2015 and is not a fan of the communities association’s turf conversion plan.

“What they are proposing, they have on bidder for one phase and they propose a $4.5 million worth of work which doesn’t have to be started until 2026,” Zei said.

Last summer, state lawmakers enacted Assembly Bill 356 which prohibits the use of the Colorado River water to irrigate nonfunctional turf after January 2027.

“It’s very upsetting because as a family we do enjoy the lagoon, the grass and trees. We love nature and it’s a different element that we enjoy,” said Jose Garcia, Desert Shores resident.

According to the association’s newsletter, the board has been working with the Southern Nevada Water Authority to determine exactly how much turf will be required to be removed.

Desert Shores residents told 8 News Now that they currently pay about $100 a month for landscaping services. In addition to that fee, there would be a one-time charge of $1,600 for single-family homes and $800 for those living in condominiums for the turf conversion. Residents will have two years to pay that amount.

“It’s too much money. It’s three times my car payment and for some people, it is a whole mortgage payment,” said Zei.

8 News Now reached out to the Desert Shores Community Association about the issue and was told the request was passed on to its lawyers and that someone would respond. There has been no response yet. The next board meeting will take place on July 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 16

summertime fun
3d ago

i bet their lawyer hasnt responded yet because they dont know what to say. they are probably looking at reserve funds wondering and why residents are being told to pay for it...WHEN THEY LEGALLY KNOW ITS THE HOAs RESPONSIBILITY they will take their time to respond so they say what the hoa wants and TRIES to help them look good while twisting their own words to sound good to you. it should all be paid through dues, from passed (reserve funds) and upcoming dues. there is no need for an atty to have to explain it unless they are hiding something. remember that is the HOAS lawyer...not yours. its their job to get the hoa what they want. i would be hiring a lawyer to get me amswers on where and why dues are not being used for this

Reply(1)
10
summertime fun
3d ago

I will say it again. in an HOA they must vote on how to handle it. they need a 60%vote to approve anything. also this is what a RESERVE HOA FUNDS ACCOUNT is for. as residents in DS HOA you need to ask for the books. as an owner they MUST COMPLY AS IT IS DUES PAID BY YOU. you are entitled to a print out of where EVERY PENNY GOES FROM HOA DUES if they say there is no reserve funds to cover Any portion mainly the larger portion then i would request an investigation into the handling of hoa dues and funds and where they are and where they have been going and why arent they being used so owners are only paying a small portion meaning about the price of their dues....that is the only way it makes sense. also front yard grass is your grass. grass around the community is property of just that...the hoa is solely responsible for upkeep maintenance and renovation on community property...that means the grass they want to replace around the community belongs to the hoa making them solely responsible for it in any regards

Reply(1)
7
TippiNeko's mom
3d ago

1600 divided by 24 months is $66.66/mo...I'd be more concerned about the raising in the ambient temps than about paying $66/mo (or $33 for the condo owners)

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County mailed out initial real property tax bills over the weekend following a frenzy of residents working to correct their rate in late June. The confusion started after a viral social media post that showed some people paying a higher tax rate -- 8% versus 3% -- on their home because it wasn’t declared their primary residence. The post suggested that a resident had to show up in person to correct the rate or risk paying extra.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Goodwill of Southern Nevada hosting hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Goodwill of Southern Nevada is interviewing and hiring on the spot this Tuesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Silverado Ranch location, located at 330 E Silverado Ranch Blvd. Dozens of positions are available at Goodwill stores as well as openings for...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Thousands of dollars worth of essentials distributed to Las Vegas homeless population

Las Vegas (KLAS)– Over $5,000 worth of backpacks filled with essential items were donated to those experiencing homelessness in Las Vegas. On Saturday, July 16 HomeAid Southern Nevada, a nonprofit founded in 2004, in partnership with CARE Complex distributed nearly 300 backpacks filled with items like soap, sunscreen, water bottles, and more, to those experiencing homelessness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Clark County to launch 1 October Memorial gallery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The effort to create a permanent 1 October memorial is moving one step closer with the launch of the 1 October Memorial gallery. Clark County will unveil a 1 October Memorial gallery for creative expressions on Monday, July 18. The public can view the gallery on the 1 October web-based app here.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Association#Colorado River#Mortgage#Urban Construction#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Sports
travelnowsmart.com

Las Vegas Hotel With Private Pool in Room

Are you looking for a Las Vegas hotel with a private pool in your room? If so, you’re in luck, because there are some great choices! From the Sonesta Simply Suites to the Mirage Resort & Casino to the Crockfords’ Palaces, you’re sure to find one you love. Read on to learn more. In addition to private pools, many hotels offer spectacular views of the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Vegas’ Oddest Jobs

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas is a town filled with unique and odd jobs. And two of them are at Criss Angel’s, “Amystika” at Planet Hollywood. JC Fernandez chats with Tatiana who is an escape artist and Mike Hammer, comedian and host.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

The Best Vegas-Area National Parks, Caves, and Deserts to Do Drugs In

To the uninitiated, Las Vegas may seem a gateway to Hell (aka, spending the equivalent of a month’s rent on craps and the world’s most decadent brunches). But there is heaven if you know where to look. The landscape that surrounds the city is a visual feast: red rocks, snowy peaks, hardy desert flowers, and rolling sand dunes stretch out beneath the blistering blue sky in nearby national and state parks, conservation areas, sick hiking trails, and campgrounds—all less than a day’s drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

3 Las Vegas Casinos To Be Demolished! What’s Happening, Why & The History of Texas Station & Fiestas

Back in March, 2020 all of the casinos in Las Vegas (and Nevada) were forced to close temporarily. When casinos reopened a few months later a number of properties remain shuttered, however almost all of them have come back. In the early days hotels like Tropicana, Park MGM and Bally’s remained closed, but the Strip came back to full force and even casinos like Palms and Buffalo Bill’s have now reopened.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy