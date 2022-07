On a Friday night at Southside Bethlehem’s Funhouse, Tavern Tan was getting ready to go onstage for the first time in a year and a half since the pandemic. But the band members weren’t nervous. The Funhouse is familiar territory. It is the last venue where the group performed before the pandemic, in February 2020. Before then, the group typically did a concert at The Funhouse once a month for 15 years.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO