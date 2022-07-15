ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Seussical Jr., presented by Dramatic Connections

fairfield-city.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, the thinks you can think" when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper!. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical...

www.fairfield-city.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Connecticut Public

Dancer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, of Urban Bush Women, wins prestigious Gish Award

A pioneer in the world of dance has been awarded one of the largest cash prizes for artists in the United States. Jawole Willa Jo Zollar founded the dance ensemble Urban Bush Women in 1984. It was one of the first major dance companies composed entirely of female African-American dancers. Almost immediately, it was a sensation in the dance world. Revolutionary at the time – and still cutting edge — Zollar's choreography synthesizes movement from modern dance and traditional folk African dance styles with the kind of text and shouted language the company describes as "the urgent dialogue of the 21st century."
THEATER & DANCE
purewow.com

‘Night of the Living Rez’ Is an Unforgettable Story Collection About Coming of Age on a Reservation

Though Native American writers like Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo and N. Scott Momaday have been producing poignant, award-winning work since the late 1960s (Momaday’s House Made of Dawn earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1969), the past few years in particular have seen a spate of books written by and about Indigenous peoples. Books like Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson, From the Hilltop by Toni Jensen and, perhaps most famously, There There, a 2019 bestseller by Tommy Orange, whom The New York Times described as “part of a new generation of acclaimed indigenous writers” were heralded for “shattering old tropes and stereotypes about Native American literature, experience and identity.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Friendship, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Fairfield, OH
PopSugar

Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics

The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy