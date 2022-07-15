Hennepin County Sheriff

Corcoran

Tuesday, July 5

- A deputy responded to an address in the 6400 block of County Road 19 to assist Corcoran Police with report of two trapped in a storage unit. Deputy cleared when Loretto Fire Chief insisted on using a bunch of toys instead of just helping the two off the 2nd floor.

Sunday, July 10

- Deputy responded to an address in the 9400 block of Brockton Lane to assist Corcoran Police with a fire. Deputy arrived on scene and shut down the road going north to the fire. Deputy cleared without incident after Fire removed the hoses from roadway.

Greenfield

Monday, July 4

- Deputy responded to the intersection of Whisper Creek Trail and Woodland Trail for an animal complaint. Deputy came across a hit deer in the road. Deputy removed deer and advised County Maintenance.

Tuesday, July 5

- Deputy responded to an address in the 5200 block of Woodland Trail for a miscellaneous assist. Deputy self-dispatched to assist a car stopped on the side of the road with a flat tire. Deputy provided lights and changed tire for driver. Extremely foggy conditions and the vehicle was partially in lane so deputy escorted vehicle to safer location. Cleared after tire was changed.

Hanover

Monday, July 4

- Deputy responded to an address in the 10600 block of Prairie Lane for a report of shots heard. Deputy arrived and found an adult male target shooting. Male was target shooting safely into a berm. Deputy requested male stop shooting because he was alarming his neighbors. Male agreed and stopped shooting.