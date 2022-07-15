Medina Police

Monday, June 27

- Dispatched to report of a hit gas line located in the 800 block Navajo Road. Hamel Fire was on scene and gas company en route.

- Took report of subject tampering with reporting party’s Snapchat account located in the 600 block Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.

- A 39-year-old female was arrested for outstanding warrants and a 53-year-old male arrested for narcotics located in the 4100 block Apache Drive.

- Dispatched information about report of a bear walking around the Hamel area located in the 200 block Hamel Road. No action taken. Nearby cities advised.

Tuesday, June 28

- A 23-year-old male was arrested for a warrant located along Maryland Avenue.

Friday, Jule 1

- Dispatched to report of someone lighting off firecrackers located in the 300 block Bergamot Drive. Observed large aerial fireworks. Made contact with homeowner who admitted to lighting them for his birthday party celebration. Advised it was illegal.