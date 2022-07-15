ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police open fire on robbery suspects on Melrose: LAPD

By additional reporting by Sam Bader, Gil Leyvas, Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer opened fire on a pair of robbery suspects in the Fairfax District Thursday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., the officers were flagged down by a citizen who witnessed two men attempt to steal an expensive watch from a customer at a business near the intersection of Melrose and Orange Grove avenues, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar.

As one of the would-be robbers left the business, at least one officer opened fire, Aguilar said, though what immediately preceded the shooting is not yet known.

It also remains unclear to what extent, if any, the suspects were injured by the gunfire.

The attempted robbers fled west on Melrose Avenue in a black SUV, and police are searching for the vehicle and the suspects, as well as a possible weapon left inside the store, Aguilar said.

One of the officer’s legs was injured in the altercation, though what exactly hurt the officer is not yet known. The officer was treated and released from a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Aguilar added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

KTLA

