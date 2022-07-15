ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Area Gets Some Relief From Heat

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat index has been at record levels this week but most of Orange County received some much...

Fire in burn barrel spread quickly and threatened multiple homes

A fire that spread from a burn barrel on Sunday afternoon in the Dixie Community threatened multiple homes before fighters were able to get a handle on it. Meanwhile, those same firefighters are urging people to cease outdoor burning due to extremely dry conditions. The Beech Grove and Angelina River...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

The 'most affordable' Texas roadtrip runs through Jefferson County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Thursday, online travel site onlyinyourtstate.com released a map detailing what it described as the "most affordable" Lone Star road trip and the route runs right through Jefferson County. As for the affordability factor, the site notes that a family of four could spend less than $100 in total on the road trip through Southeast Texas. Here's what's on the road trip hit list.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Bridge City, TX
Orange County, TX
Port of Orange details near $7M upgrade plan for multiple projects

The Texas Department of Transportation approved $6,997,500 for the Port of Orange in Rider 37 Grant awards. The grant funds two projects over the next two years:. Construction of a 10-acre truck/cargo queuing area along with widening and paving the southern portion of South Childers Road. Widening the Alabama Street...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
#Heat Index#Roundbunch#Bc
Orange County constable warning residents about scammers

An Orange County constable is warning residents of a telephone scam. Orange County Pct. 4 Constable Matt Ortego says scammers are calling from 409-938-7973 and pretending to be representatives of Entergy electric company. Constable Ortego says the scammers are asking homeowners to make unreasonably high payments and telling them if...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Donald “Donnie” Lee Darden

Donnie was born in Orange, Texas on September 11, 1950 to Charles Darden Sr. and Grace Darden. He passed away on July 15, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Tx on July 19th from 5 – 7 p.m.
ORANGE, TX
VHS Cheerleaders Pin It Forward

Two Vidor High School cheerleaders received the Pin It Forward award. Breanna Shafer was pinned by a UCA staff member and Hope Dilley was pinned by a fellow cheerleader. Pin it forward is one of the special duties of a staffer to recognize a camper for a quality that has made them stand out. The unique moment of pinning it forward is that the staff can personally award at any time throughout the camp and for any reason. Some qualities in which we strive to seek out include:
VIDOR, TX
Ten neglected dogs rescued in Newton County, owner arrested and charged

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says ten neglected dogs were rescued from a home in the Call Community, and the owner was arrested and charged. According to Burby, his deputies worked with two Jasper County residents who run an animal rescue facility and took the dogs to a Jasper veterinary hospital where their medical care was paid for by the Humane Society of the United States and also Operation Kindness, and the dogs are now in foster homes where they will hopefully soon be adopted out.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

