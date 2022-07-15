Area Gets Some Relief From Heat

A fire that spread from a burn barrel on Sunday afternoon in the Dixie Community threatened multiple homes before fighters were able to get a handle on it. Meanwhile, those same firefighters are urging people to cease outdoor burning due to extremely dry conditions. The Beech Grove and Angelina River...
Just after 2:00 AM sleepy heads all across South Louisiana were awakened by the sound of thunder and flashes of lighting as an area of strong storms moved slowly across the area. Here's the way the radar scan from the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles depicted the storm activity.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur could have little to no water pressure for the next few hours. Those residing in the 1700 block of 10th Street from Charleston Avenue to Orange Avenue and between 9th and 10th Streets are expected to experience issues with their water pressure for the next three to four hours.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Thursday, online travel site onlyinyourtstate.com released a map detailing what it described as the "most affordable" Lone Star road trip and the route runs right through Jefferson County. As for the affordability factor, the site notes that a family of four could spend less than $100 in total on the road trip through Southeast Texas. Here's what's on the road trip hit list.
The Texas Department of Transportation approved $6,997,500 for the Port of Orange in Rider 37 Grant awards. The grant funds two projects over the next two years:. Construction of a 10-acre truck/cargo queuing area along with widening and paving the southern portion of South Childers Road. Widening the Alabama Street...
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a log truck rolled over on Highway 87 at the entrance of International Paper in Orange County Monday morning. Preliminary investigation indicates that at around 9:40 a.m., a 2013 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer, hauling logs was traveling south when it made a left turn onto the private road.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Area officials, store owners, university professors, and even alligator wranglers are doing what they can to protect the Southeast Texas community ahead of potential storms. They all encourage the community members to start preparing as soon as possible. One area of hurricane preparedness that officials are...
We may forget from time to time that things we leave in our cars during the summer can really get to cooking if you leave your vehicle parked in direct sun for some time. I've seen some people literally bake cookies in the rear windshield of a car while it was sitting in the sun.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re taking a closer look at what many call a dangerous intersection south of Lake Charles. Nearby resident Scot Galt calls it a weekly occurrence – vehicle accidents near the intersection of Gauthier and Big Lake roads. “We have documented crashes over the...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Animal shelters in Beaumont are reaching out to the Southeast Texas community because they have surpassed maximum capacity amid an animal overflow. This is an issue shelters have dealt with before. However, animal experts said it has gotten worse and they need help, “now more than ever.”
An Orange County constable is warning residents of a telephone scam. Orange County Pct. 4 Constable Matt Ortego says scammers are calling from 409-938-7973 and pretending to be representatives of Entergy electric company. Constable Ortego says the scammers are asking homeowners to make unreasonably high payments and telling them if...
BEAUMONT — Information below from Beaumont Animal Care:. Beaumont Animal Care - We are over max capacity and need your help more than ever! Our max capacity for dogs is 96 and 40 cats. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, we had 108 dogs in the shelter and 60 cats.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center hosts a plethora of tournaments throughout the year but its most recent was different from the rest because it was held to help out a member of its bowling family. Aaron Nance has been bowling in the area for decades. He's competed on...
Have you ever dreamed of winning the lottery or a big jackpot? Well, that dream came true for one lucky person a couple of days ago at a local casino. If you are from the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area, then you know our area is like a mini Las Vegas.
Donnie was born in Orange, Texas on September 11, 1950 to Charles Darden Sr. and Grace Darden. He passed away on July 15, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Tx on July 19th from 5 – 7 p.m.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Employees with Beaumont Animal Care said they need the community's help now more than ever because they are over maximum capacity. At maximum capacity, the shelter can hold 96 dogs and 46 cats. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the shelter had 108 dogs and 60 cats.
GROVES, Texas — A woman from Groves and her 10-year-old son saw something horrible that they will never forget. "I was on my way to pick him up from his grandparent's house and I had called him to let him know that I was on my way there and he had informed me that they had saw this puppy outside that had looked dead at the time that he saw it," said mother Heather Gay.
Two Vidor High School cheerleaders received the Pin It Forward award. Breanna Shafer was pinned by a UCA staff member and Hope Dilley was pinned by a fellow cheerleader. Pin it forward is one of the special duties of a staffer to recognize a camper for a quality that has made them stand out. The unique moment of pinning it forward is that the staff can personally award at any time throughout the camp and for any reason. Some qualities in which we strive to seek out include:
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says ten neglected dogs were rescued from a home in the Call Community, and the owner was arrested and charged. According to Burby, his deputies worked with two Jasper County residents who run an animal rescue facility and took the dogs to a Jasper veterinary hospital where their medical care was paid for by the Humane Society of the United States and also Operation Kindness, and the dogs are now in foster homes where they will hopefully soon be adopted out.
