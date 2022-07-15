ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State will offer abortion pills by January 1st 2023

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia continues leading the way when it comes to providing access to...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Uber's ADA violation forces company to pay millions to 65,000 users

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber will pay several million dollars to compensate more than 65,000 Uber users who were charged discriminatory fees due to their disabilities. The Department of Justice's November 2021 lawsuit alleged that Uber violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The ADA provision bans discrimination by private transportation companies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Long waits, broken machines: The state of San Jose’s Valley Medical Center

Juan Quintero was on the verge of death. After learning he had terminal liver cancer in March, Quintero ended up at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) for treatment. Instead of getting help, Quintero waited 14 hours in an ER lobby. He waited more than a week later for an biopsy and seven weeks more for... The post Long waits, broken machines: The state of San Jose’s Valley Medical Center appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2

Amy's Kitchen to close San Jose location

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Amy's Kitchen, a successful organic, healthy frozen food producer says it will close its San Jose frozen pizza production center. The company says the plant will shut down in September though pizza production will be halted in days. The closure will result in 300 jobs lost.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KGET

Assembly member Phil Ting discusses signing of AB 1594

(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the signing of AB 1594. That new law created new standards for gun manufacturers to abide by, and creates the ability for governments and citizens to sue those who do not follow those standards. Asm. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck drivers planning protest at Port of Oakland Monday

OAKLAND, Calif. - Truck drivers in Oakland said they are walking off the job on Monday to protest State Assembly Bill 5. They said the bill takes away their ability to work as independent contractors and forces them to become employees. The protest could last for multiple days. The owner...
OAKLAND, CA
capradio.org

The lowrider community wants all of California to join San Jose and end cruising bans

There's a push to end bans on lowrider cruising across California. The lowrider community says these bans criminalize harmless recreational activity and disproportionately affect Latinos. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. There's a growing push to decriminalize lowrider cruising across California. These classic cars have been a form of art for generations,...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#Abortion Issues#Pill
KGET 17

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Stanford’s looking to grow

This story was first published in Friday’s Daily Post print edition. If you want to get important local news first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. Daily Post Staff Writer. Santa Clara County is preparing for Stanford to apply to significantly grow its campus,...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Almanac Online

Palo Alto is #1! (in water costs)

Are water rates in Palo Alto high? You bet. It’s not just that we charge a lot. Our tiers are also very steep. What do I mean by that?. If you are going to use only 5 CCF of water in a month (1), our rates are not so bad. Palo Alto charges $7.42/CCF on top of a $21 meter charge. We are at least in the ballpark of most other cities.
PALO ALTO, CA
Daily Californian

Berkeley man charged with human trafficking, pimping a minor

A 35-year-old Berkeley man was charged Wednesday with trafficking a minor and pimping, according to a Mercury News report. Joseph Lewis was arrested in San Joaquin County following a vice operation in Alameda County, according to the report. The report notes court records that state Lewis allegedly pimped a 16-year-old female in Oakland over a four-month period.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bar employee allegedly pushes girl caught tagging patio

SAN FRANCISCO - A video posted to Instagram shows a confrontation between a San Francisco bar employee and a patron. The employee was confronted after he allegedly pushed a girl who was tagging the Alembic bar patio Saturday afternoon. The video starts after the girl ran away from the scene. It shows a heated argument as the patron said he saw the owner shove a ‘small girl’ to the ground when she was caught spray-painting the patio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy