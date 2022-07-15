ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The January 6 committee likely won't subpoena Trump because he would probably drag it out in court, political observers say

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally in Alaska. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • The January 6 panel is unlikely to subpoena Trump next week, two political observers told CNN.
  • Doing so would likely result in a lengthy court case, they said.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger had earlier said the panel was still mulling subpoenaing Trump or Mike Pence.

Former President Donald Trump is unlikely to be issued a subpoena to appear before the January 6 committee as he would likely contest the summons in court and drag out the process, two political observers said Thursday.

"I just can't imagine that they're going to move forward with subpoenaing Donald Trump, because you'll end up in court and it'll drag out," former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who serves on the House committee investigating the Capitol attack, had earlier told The Wall Street Journal that the panel was still considering an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.

However, Maggie Haberman, a prominent New York Times reporter known for her Trump coverage, told Blitzer that other January 6 Committee members might see things differently from Kinzinger.

"I think it would be very, very hard to issue a subpoena to former President Trump, let alone former Vice President Mike Pence, and get them to comply without a court fight very quickly," she said.

"It certainly is an option, and I think it's one that they don't want to foreclose," Haberman added.

The Journal also reported Thursday that the January 6 committee had met that evening to discuss if it wanted to seek testimony from Pence.

However, when asked about what they had resolved to do, the committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told the outlet that a decision had not been made.

Kasich said Pence might be more willing to attend an interview than appear before the committee.

"He might be willing to do something, he might be willing to say something. I think it's in his interest, I think it's in the country's interest to hear the full story from him also," said Kasich.

The next primetime hearing organized by the committee has been scheduled for July 21.

Its six previous hearings presented bombshell testimonies and interview clips from close Trump allies and aides such as Ivanka Trump, Trump-era Attorney General William Bar, and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on the events leading up to the Capitol riot.

Kasich and Haberman predicted that the committee would continue to organize hearings on the Capitol riot after next week's televised event, although these new hearings may not take place until the fall.

"I think what's happening now is that we have a lot of people who have agreed to go to the committee because the dam's kind of broken. Now people can feel more comfortable going," Kasich said.

Comments / 453

Go Aztecs!
3d ago

The committee won't allow anyone that will defend Trump to testify. Why? Oh wait this is a kangaroo court. Never mind.

Reply(98)
122
curious me
3d ago

Haven't the democrats wasted enough of our tax dollars in the last almost decade, fight against Trump started before he became president and continues still today. They have blown so much money over their BIG BUTT hurt. I wish they would just LET IT GO. There is NOTHING, they got NOTTING, their always going to get NOTHING, because there is NOTHING to find,prove or charge!!!

Reply(50)
62
TWBGK
3d ago

We Know President Trump supporters want him to be called....BRING IT ON !!!! If he is as guilty as you all say call him to testify rrrrtriigghhhttttt....💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

Reply(2)
16
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
