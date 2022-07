A Lawrence police officer has been named the Student Resource Officer of the Year by the Kansas Juvenile Officers Association. Officer Shelby Brouhard has been with the Lawrence Police Department for seven years, and for the last four years she has served as a student resource officer, or SRO, at Free State High School. Brouhard plans to accept the award on Monday at the Kansas Juvenile Officers Association’s Annual Training Conference in Wichita. She said the award came as a bit of a surprise.

