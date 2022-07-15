Father of Santa Ana 7-Eleven shooting victim heartbroken over son's death

EMBED <> More Videos Father mourns victim of Santa Ana 7-Eleven shooting

The father of a man killed during a Santa Ana 7-Eleven store robbery is mourning his son's tragic death.

Johne Rule said 24-year-old Matthew Rule moved to California only a few years ago.

Matthew's father lives in Texas and said this whole tragedy has been devastating for him and his family.

Johne remembers his son as a creative kid who was always surrounded by friends.

"He was the love of my life," Johne said. "He was very quiet as a child but as he got older he developed a real nice personality."

He said the last few days have been excruciating after Matthew was shot and killed outside the 7-Eleven during a violent crime spree at stores across the Inland Empire and Orange County on July 11, or 7-11.

"It's emotional, unexpected, and it's tiring. You break down and then you get back and then you break down and you get back," Johne said.

Matthew was one of two people killed in robberies and shootings at six different 7-Eleven locations during the span of five hours.

Three others were injured, including Russ Browning who was shot in the face while sitting in his car outside a La Habra store.

Browning is recovering and said, "He picked up the gun and shot through my window and this is what the outcome was."

Authorities in La Habra, Santa Ana, Ontario, Upland, Riverside and Brea are all working together to find their suspect.

He was captured on multiple surveillance cameras wearing a black hoodie with white letters and green leaves.

Matthew's father prays the suspect is arrested soon before anyone else is hurt or killed.

"God forgive him because I can't. Period," Johne said.

The suspect is still on the loose.

7-Eleven Inc. is offering a $100,000 reward for any information that can help authorities with their investigation.

Matthew's father has created a GoFundMe page to help this family with funeral expenses.