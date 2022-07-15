Special Weather Statement issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Upper Gunnison River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Delta County through 630 PM MDT At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Olathe, or 15 miles northwest of Montrose, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Delta County. This includes U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 75 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO