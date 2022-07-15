ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babar Azam’s heart-touching message for struggling Virat Kohli breaks the Internet

By Pawan Atri
 3 days ago
The Indian cricket team suffered a 100-run defeat at the hands of Jos Buttler-led England at the iconic Lord’s on Thursday. However, more than Team India’s loss, it was Virat Kohli’s form rather than lack of it, that hogged the limelight in London. The star India batter is going through an...

