Babar Azam’s heart-touching message for struggling Virat Kohli breaks the Internet

Team India has had seven skippers in 2022 and Shikhar Dhawan will become the eighth man to captain the national team this year when he will lead them in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies later this month. Among the seven who have already led India in the past seven months are KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, and Jasprit Bumrah. However, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma turning 35 earlier in April, the game of musical chairs around the captaincy of the Indian cricket team is expected to be an intriguing one with Jasprit Bumrah currently leading the race by a fair margin, according to some experts. But former India stumper Saba Karim believes that Rishabh Pant might tip the scale in his favor in the race for the next full-time captain if he manages to repeat his red-ball performances in limited-overs cricket.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO