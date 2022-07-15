ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Milton Avery at Royal Academy review: A notable American artist who went his own way

By Mark Hudson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gF8M_0ggRh0Y000
Milton Avery, ‘Husband and Wife’, 1945 (Allen Phillips/Wadsworth Atheneum)

American art before Pollock and Warhol is murky territory for most of us, a blurry fug of provincial post-impressionism and dirty social realism over which the shadow of the great depression looms large. Grant Wood’s American Gothic is the one work from this era that just about everybody knows – bald farmer with pitchfork and wife in front of gothic-windowed barn – though it’s as much for the innumerable spoofs, by the likes of The Simpsons, as for the painting itself.

Milton Avery (1885-1965) stands out against this grim background as a notable American modernist. This substantial exhibition projects Avery as a great colourist, a pivotal influence on mega-names like Mark Rothko and Barnett Newman, who paved the way for the unstoppable rise of American art in the post-war era. Yet he was also, as the show itself concedes, something of a maverick; an artist who interacted with many important movements and moments, without becoming fully involved with any of them.

Avery’s background was far from privileged. Born into a working-class family in Connecticut, he left school at 15 to work in a factory. He took evening classes in letter-writing before becoming interested in first drawing, then painting. A series of small early landscapes show the obvious influence of European painters from Corot to Van Gogh, which he absorbed second-hand via imitative American impressionist painters such as Ernest Lawson. Yet there’s an assured touch to Avery’s feel for light and space, impressive in a semi-professional painter who was still working nights as an insurance clerk.

The earthy colours and faux-naïve forms of Moody Landscape (1930) and Ox and Cart, Gaspe (1938) bring to mind Christopher Wood, the English modernist who found his artistic identity in Cornwall. And Avery, like Wood and Britain’s other St Ives artists, felt most himself away from the hurly-burly; there are a lot of beach scenes in this exhibition.

Little Fox River (1942), one of the poster images for the exhibition, gives us an aerial view of a village on a beach surrounded by turbulent sea. It looks – at a glance – quite amateurish, with its squiggly waves and scratchy trees. Yet the recession of light and space towards the turbulent horizon is very skilfully captured. It’s a distinctively American piece of modernist landscape painting that still feels fresh 80 years on.

On his move to New York in 1925, however, Avery tackled the urban world head-on. Coney Island (1931), with its massed faces crowding the New York seaside resort, gives a truly hellish sense of the city on the beach. Yet while Avery became close friends with the younger Rothko, Newman and another key abstract expressionist Adolph Gottlieb, he remained slightly apart from the New York art scene, even when he was hosting its future luminaries at arty soirees around his kitchen table. In The Dessert (1939) he depicts the faces of the guests, all absorbed in one another, each of them treated in a slightly different way, from the masklike to the relatively realistic, as though to highlight the absurdity of the moment. Like most of Avery’s paintings, it doesn’t look quite like any other art you’ve seen.

In Self-Portrait (1941), Avery paints himself with red ears, skew-whiff thinning hair and angry-looking moustache, as the kind of all-American next-door neighbour character who’s forever busy with DIY in his garage – and that’s despite the schematised modernist composition. While the forms become flatter as his art progresses and the colour less realistic, a sense of human interaction, even drama, lingers.

Husband and Wife (1945) offers a beautifully harmonious arrangement of slightly sombre, washed-out colour: the affable, pipe-smoking husband’s face is coloured brilliant red, while the wife’s is a sour, acidic green. Behind the painting’s semi-abstract surface, there’s the sense of a row brewing; something you’d never get from Avery’s great inspiration Matisse.

Indeed, rather than imitate Matisse’s gracefully fluent lines, Avery lets his forms take their own often awkward course. If there are moments of slight clumsiness – I’m not crazy on Two Figures on a Beach (1950) – Avery’s art never feels overtly derivative the way so much modernism from the margins tends to. And at this point America was still very marginal in terms of art.

Yet in Seated Girl with Dog (1944) Avery created a genuinely ground-breaking American image, almost, it seems, by accident. The girl’s face, turned towards us, is reduced to a shield-like shape, divided into flat planes of red, where it faces the darkness, and palest pink towards the light. The disconcerting, anti-naturalist effect feels at once surreal and strangely prophetic of Pop Art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPhj0_0ggRh0Y000
Milton Avery, ‘Blossoming’, 1918 (Adam Reich)

The last room finds the elderly Avery holidaying annually in Cape Cod with Rothko and Gottlieb, under whose influence, the show argues, his work became increasingly abstract. Yet Avery never entirely departed from the figurative. In Boathouse by the Sea (1959), a diagonal line cuts across three broad bands of shimmering Rothkoesque colour, leaving the bottom half of the painting immersed in dense and ominous black. While the painting could in theory be seen as entirely abstract, it’s impossible not to read the black area as shadow, and the yellow beyond as sand, with a sea of pure blue beneath a glowing red sky.

While Avery is interacting here with some of the great artists of his time, he’s doing it entirely on his own terms. It’s that determination to go his own quirky way, while ignoring the bleakness of the times he lived through, that leaves Avery’s art feeling still fresh and essentially timeless. It makes this exhibition a joyous and enlivening experience.

Milton Avery: American Colourist, 15 July – 16 October 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lady Gaga reflects on being ‘so sad’ and fearing she would ‘never be on stage again’ ahead of world tour

Lady Gaga has said she is grateful for being given love and support to help “overcome my nightmare” after feeling she would never perform again.The singer and actor said she had been helped by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her upcoming world tour.Gaga is about to embark on The Chromatica Ball world tour taking place from July to September.She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Unseen photos of Meghan Markle released to celebrate non-profit work

Unseen images of the Duchess of Sussex have been released to celebrate her work with Dutch non-profit, Project Fearless.Founded by Merida Miller in 2019, Project Fearless aims to equip girls and non-binary children between the ages of nine to 14 with life skills to succeed in any aspect of their lives.This can range from after school courses, to skateboarding, kick-boxing, and entrepreneurship. Project Fearless now works with 750 girls and non-binary children in Amsterdam.The non-profit first joined forces with Meghan Markle in 2019, and has recently marked three years of work with the Duchess.The images show Meghan during a...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Composer beloved by royals ‘sought state help to illegally send drugs to Italy’

A revered British composer beloved by the royal family secretly sought state help to supply him with illegal quantities of controlled drugs, previously classified papers reveal.Sir William Walton, whose well-known composition Crown Imperial was used in the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, was said to be “very dependent” on Ritalin, commonly used to treat ADHD.Records show Lady Susana Walton, Sir William’s wife, asked a police inspector in 1982 to help send a year’s supply to his home on the island of Ischia, near Naples, in Italy – despite it recently becoming illegal to do...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Helen Mirren reveals what she wrote in a letter to the Queen back while filming 2006 biopic

Dame Helen Mirren has revealed the contents of a letter she sent Queen Elizabeth II while filming the 2006 biopic The Queen.Mirren won an Oscar and a Bafta for her portrayal of the British monarch in the film, set around the time of the death of Princess Diana.According to Mirren, she contacted the Queen after grappling with the weight of the film’s subject matter.“I realised we were investigating a profoundly painful part of her life, so I wrote to her,” the actor told Radio Times.“How do you write to your queen? Was it Madam, or Your Highness, or Your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

English Heritage signs up its first female pirate

English Heritage has recruited its first female pirate.Freyja Eagling, 18, will take part in re-enactments at Pendennis, Dover and Scarborough castles this summer as part of a new series of live events.Despite only recently completing her A-levels, Eagling has years of experience as a historic interpreter.She has previously taken on the roles of medieval and Tudor characters alongside her father and fellow enthusiast Tim.Eagling said: “When I was growing up, other children were learning about history from a textbook but I got the opportunity to actually stay at castles and soak up their stories.“I’ve just finished my A-levels but I...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy